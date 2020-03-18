Leadscrew Market – Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities And Challenges 2017 – 2025

Leadscrew is also known as power screw which used as a linkage in a machine to convert turning motion into linear motion. Leadscrew is mainly used to carry high power, and sometimes with a split nut which enables nut to disengage from the threads and move axially. Additionally, leadscrew is also utilized in a data storage systems that help in reducing tolerance stack up, part count and minimize overall product cost. To reduce friction between the nut and screw it is used as sliding instead of rolling, and have a large load carrying capabilities. Leadscrew is compact, simple to design, smooth, easy to maintain, easily modified nut designs, minimal parts, and have self-locking features. The growing popularity of smaller packaged applications mainly involves lower load capacity coupled with high precisions. Moreover, miniaturization of technology in various markets has created a diverse opportunity for leadscrew to power applications namely photonics, insulin pumps, auto-focusing optics, automotive equipment, and more.

Leadscrew Market: Drivers and Restraints

Expanding trend of miniaturization, innovative product development with nanotechnology, developing the need for automated systems, rising demand for customized design, advanced taper-lock technology, product precision, and an alternative to driving belts owing to its low production cost are the primary factor driving the growth of global leadscrew market. Moreover, Advanced features such as high efficiency, adaptability, precision, increase torque density, reduce power consumption, and enhance functioning battery life are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of leadscrew market over the forecast period. However, leadscrew has a high friction on the threads, and cannot be used in continuous electricity transmission applications coupled with substitute products such as ball screws, fluid power, and piezoelectric actuation, and growing higher standards for medical device reliability may limiting the growth of the leadscrew market during the forecast period.

Leadscrew Market: Segmentation

The leadscrew market has been classified by product type, material type, application and end use.

Based on product type, the leadscrew market is segmented into the following:

Acme thread

Square thread

Buttress thread

Based on the material type, the leadscrew market is segmented into the following:

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Plastic

Others

Based on application, the leadscrew market is segmented into the following:

Linear actuators

Machine Tools

Presses

Jacks

Vises

Others

Based on end use, the leadscrew market is segmented into the following:

Engraving Equipment

Semi-conductor Manufacturing Equipment

Medical Equipment

Laboratory Equipment

Others

Based on end user industry, the leadscrew market is segmented into the following:

Medical & Diagnostics Industry

Automotive Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Others

Leadscrew Market: Overview

Leadscrew market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon owing to a perfect substitute for hydraulic, and pneumatic cylinders, advancements in linear to rotary conversion, and aids in reducing noise. Additionally, leadscrew has a unique design that enables low-friction acceleration along with free positioning, operates without any secondary forces, and innovative technology which decouples lead screw from stepper motor are the factors that can propel the market revenue growth of leadscrew in the near future. Based on end user industry, medical and diagnostics industry segment is projected to lead the global leadscrew market over the forecast period attributed to rising demand for miniature precision leadscrews for lightweight medical devices that deliver faster speed along with close tolerance positioning.

Leadscrew Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, leadscrew market is classified into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leading markets in the global leadscrew market followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to the high demand of leadscrew in the complex military, medical, and semiconductor applications which provide precise positional accuracy. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth due to the emergence of novel leadscrew technology, rising demand for precision linear motion products, and expanding the need for advanced medical devices. Also, the surge in demand for miniaturization of mechatronic systems is some of the factors which are anticipated to rise the growth of leadscrew market throughout the forecast period.

Leadscrew Market: Key Players

