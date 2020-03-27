Latest Updated Report on Modular Robotics Market 2020-2027| by Major Companies: ABB Ltd. (ABB, Switzerland), KUKA AG (KUKA, Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Mitsubishi, Japan), FANUC Corporation (Fanuc, Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

The global Modular Robotics market is expand at a CAGR of over +14% from 2020 to 2027.

According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by growing adoption of industrial automation across the world, strong presence of automotive and electronics industries, and ability of modular robots to change the configuration as per the manufacturer’s need or production line requirement. Asia Pacific is estimated to continue to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above +13% during the forecast period. Prominent economies in Asia Pacific, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, are adopting modular robotics increasingly.

The Research Insights has added a new statistical data titled as Modular Robotics market. This report uses effective approaches such as primary and secondary techniques for research and developments. It gives a detailed description of the market by using different analytical procedures that are inculcated to find out the desired data about the target market.

ABB Ltd. (ABB, Switzerland), KUKA AG (KUKA, Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Mitsubishi, Japan), FANUC Corporation (Fanuc, Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Yaskawa, Japan)

This report gives a detailed and comprehensive understanding of Modular Robotics market. With precise data covering all key aspects of the existing market, this report offers existing data of leading manufacturers. Leading factors affecting the growth of the market in a positive and negative perspective is examined and evaluated and projected in the report in detail.

Modular Robotics Market has been studied in terms of all parameters such as applications, types, products and many other. Each and every data leading to growth or fall of the respective segments have been explained.

Considering regions, major parts of the globe are covered with depth of research including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The consumption, revenue, market value, production, share and growth rate of Modular Robotics market from 2020 to 2026 is been covered.

The global modular robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Modular Robotics Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Automotive Electronics Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Rubber & Plastics Metals & Machinery Others



Global Modular Robotics Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Modular Robotics Market, by Robot Type

Cobots

Articulated Robots

SCARA

Others

