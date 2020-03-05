Latest Release: Plasterboard Market to Witness Stunning Growth | The Biggest Opportunity Of 2020

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Plasterboard Market various segments and emerging territory. The Global Plasterboard Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

What is Plasterboard?

Plasterboard also called drywall is a panel made of calcium sulfate dihydrate (gypsum) with or without additives used in the construction of interior walls and ceilings. The plaster is mixed with fiber, plasticizer, foaming agent and various additives which helps to reduce mildew, flammability and water absorption. It is becoming popular due to an alternative to plaster finishes because it is cleaner and less labor-intensive than wet plastering and reduces the drying out time of building construction. The main factors driving the plasterboard market are low cost, ease of installation and finishing, fire resistance, sound control and availability.

Major Players are:

Etex Group (Belgium),World Industries Inc. (United States),Saint-Gobain S.A. (France),Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc. (United States),Georgia Pacific LLC (United States),Boral Limited (Australia),USG Corporation (United States),KNAUF Gips KG (Germany),LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland),Siniat (Belgium)

The Global Plasterboard Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Damp-roof Plasterboard, Fire-resistant Plasterboard, Impact-resistant Plasterboard, Insulated Plasterboard, Moisture-resistant Plasterboard, Sound-resistant Plasterboard, Standard Plasterboard, Thermal Plasterboard), Application (Residential, Non-Residential), Form (Tapered-edged, Square-edged)

Market Trends:

Trend of Lightweight Plasterboards

Market Challenges:

Lack of Awareness among Residential End Users

Low Availability of Plasterboard Waste Disposal Plants

Market Drivers:

Low Cost and Ease of Installation

Rising Demand for Fire-Resistant Construction

Market Restraints:

Environmental Concerns across the World

Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Plasterboard Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

