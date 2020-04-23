Laser Marking Market 2020 Competitive Outlook : Danaher, Panasonic, ACSYS Lasertechnik GmbH IPG Photonics Corporation and Telesis Technologies Inc.

The latest research Global laser marking market, which provides an overview of the future proximity with respect to the laser marking market during the 2019-2028 forecast period, provides both qualitative and quantitative data analysis. Study the growth and development of the laser marking market and provide a detailed overview.

Laser Marking Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 6.60% to reach USD 3.98 billion by 2028. The major key factors involved in the growth of this market includes embracing of laser marking across end-user verticals and improved performance of laser markers over outdated material marking practices.

The major players in the laser marking market are MECCO, 600 Group PLC, Epilog Laser, Jenoptik AG, Gravotech Marking, TRUMPF, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd, Coherent, Inc., Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd, Danaher, Panasonic, ACSYS Lasertechnik GmbH IPG Photonics Corporation and Telesis Technologies Inc.

A thorough study of the competitive environment in the Laser Marking Market provided insights into company profile, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and SWOT analysis. Find out more about classification, applications, segmentation, specifications and more for the laser marking market. This market research is an informative report with careful attention to researching the right and valuable information. Regulatory scenarios that influence the various decisions of the laser marking market have been keenly observed and explained.

The Market is segmented based on Type

Fiber Laser

Diode Laser

Solid State Laser

o Yag Laser

o Neodymium Glass Laser

o Thin Disk Laser

CO2 Laser

Green Laser

UV Laser

YAG Laser

The Market is segmented based on Offering

Hardware

o Laser

? Active Laser Medium

? External Energy Source

? Optical Resonator

o Controller

o Filter

o Rotary Device

o Galvanometer

o Power Supply

Software

Services

The Market is segmented based on End User

Machine Tools

Semiconductor & Electronics

Automotive, Medical & Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Packaging

Others

o Apparel & Clothing

o Architecture & Designing

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Laser Marking Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Laser Marking Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Laser Marking Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Laser Marking Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fiber Laser

2.2.3 Solid State Laser

2.2.4 CO2 Laser

2.3 Laser Marking Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Laser Marking Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Laser Marking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Laser Marking Segment by Application

2.4.1 Semiconductor & Electronics

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Aerospace & Defense

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Laser Marking Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Laser Marking Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Laser Marking Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Laser Marking by Players

Continued.

