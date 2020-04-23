Laser Hair Removal Market 2020 Competitive Outlook : Apax Partners, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical(Group)Co., Ltd., XIO Group, Elen Spa Studija, Cutera, LUTRONIC, Venus Concept

Laser hair removal market is expected to rise by registering a healthy CAGR of 16.12% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The major factor driving the market includes technological advancement for mixing of modalities.

Global Laser Hair Removal Market Global Industry- By Type (Specific Standard Wavelengths, Multiple Standard Wavelengths), Laser Type (Alexandrite Laser, Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser), End-Use (Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Beauty Clinics, Home Use), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in laser hair removal market are Hologic, Inc., Apax Partners, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical(Group)Co., Ltd., XIO Group, Elen Spa Studija, Cutera, LUTRONIC, Venus Concept, Bausch Health, SharpLight Technologies Inc., Lynton Lasers, Sciton, Inc., Fotona and many others.

Such technique is also useful for other therapies such as blue veins. This helps experts to perform photo-rejuvenation facials in just 15 minutes. Increased demand for hair removal laser products is increasing market growth. Real engineering equipment is gradually being used in such apps. Easy availability of these tools in medical stores often increases the demand for hair removal items thus increasing market growth.

Laser Hair Removal Market Drivers:

Development of non-invasive hair removal technologies and treatments had driven the market growth.

Growing demand for home-based laser hair removal products is also expected to drive market growth.

Laser Hair Removal Market Restraints:

The development of alternate improved beauty care options is expected to reduce the growth of the industry.

The high costs involved in devices results in higher overall cost procedures is also going to hamper the market growth.

Laser Hair Removal Market Scope and Market Size

Laser Hair Removal Market has been segmented on the basis of type, laser type and end use.

On the basis of type segment, the laser hair removal market is sub segmented into specific standard wavelengths and multiple standard wavelengths.

Based on laser type segment, the laser hair removal market is sub segmented into diode laser, Nd:YAG laser and alexandrite laser. Diode laser segment holds the largest market share for hair removal market because of its features in which it offers high precision devices.

The end use segment is classified into 4 notable segments: beauty clinics, dermatology clinics, hospitals and home use. Beauty clinics segment is expected to witness a highest CAGR as of growing demand of treatment across the globe.

Country Level Analysis of Laser Hair Removal Market

On the basis of region, the laser hair removal market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

Key Developments in the Laser Hair Removal Market :

In Feburary 2019, Alma Lasers has launched a new hair removal device the Soprano titanium. The product uses a technology called super hair removal that destroys the hair follicle and inhibits re-growth thereby avoiding injuries to the surrounding tissue, which ensures that sun exposure is less painful during treatment. It also incorporates a cooling technology called ICE Plus, which helps to constantly cool the skin and minimize the risk of burns on the skin surface while retaining moisture in the dermis where hair follicles are processed.

In October 2018, Lumenis Ltd., the world’s largest energy-based medical device company for cosmetic, surgical and ophtalmic applications, has announced its newest model, SPLENDOR X — the first solid state laser system fitted with the revolutionary BLEND X technology for fast and efficient hair removal and skin solutions.

