Laboratory Safety Cabinets Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 8.39% With Major key Players ESCO, AIRTECH, Telstar Life-Sciences, NuAire (Polypipe), Baker Company, BIOBASE and Others 2019-2024

Laboratory Safety Cabinets in this report specifically refers to Biological safety cabinets (BSCs). Biological safety cabinets (BSCs) are designed to protect the operator, the laboratory environment and work materials from exposure to infectious aerosols and splashes that may be generated when manipulating materials containing infectious agents, such as primary cultures, stocks and diagnostic specimens BSCs, when properly used, have been shown to be highly effective in reducing laboratory acquired infections and cross-contaminations of cultures due to aerosol exposures. The Biological Cabinets divide to 3 classes: Class I biological safety cabinet, Class II biological safety cabinets, Class III biological safety cabinet.

Scope of the Report:

“North America is expected to exceed USD 41.40 million by 2016, at a CAGR of over 8.39% from 2011 to 2016. Asia is estimated to be the largest market for Laboratory Safety Cabinets in 2016, with China expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate from 2011 to 2016.”

The two largest player account for about 29.11 % of total industry production value in 2015. Key market players include ESCO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, AIRTECH, Telstar Life-Sciences, NuAire (Polypipe), The Baker Company, Kewaunee Scientific, Heal Force Bio-Meditech, BIOBASE, Donglian Har Instrument, and Labconco among others.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China Biological Safety Cabinet companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product?s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

“The worldwide market for Laboratory Safety Cabinets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Laboratory Safety Cabinets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*ESCO

*Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

*AIRTECH

*Telstar Life-Sciences

*NuAire (Polypipe)

*Baker Company

*Kewaunee Scientific

*Heal Force Bio-Meditech

*BIOBASE

*Donglian Har Instrument

*Labconco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Class I Biological Safety Cabinets, Class II Biological Safety Cabinets, Class III Biological Safety Cabinet

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Pharmaceutical factory, Hospital, Disease Prevention and Control, Academic Research, Others (Food Inspection Station, Chemical etc.)

