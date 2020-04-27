Laboratory Informatics Market Outlook, Industry Research Forecast And Analysis Report 2016-2028

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Laboratory Informatics Market.

According to the report, the Laboratory Informatics Market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as Life Sciences Industries, Oil & Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Agriculture Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) during the forecast period.

The rising need for laboratory automation and the increasing demand in biobanks/biorepositories, academic research institutes, and CROs are key factors driving the growth of the laboratory informatics market. On the other hand, it is expected that a lack of integration standards and high maintenance and service costs will restrict this market’s growth in the coming years.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies such as Agilent Technologies, Autoscribe Informatics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LabVantage Solutions, LabWare, Abbott Informatics, LabLynx, Waters, Dassault Systems, Labworks, KineMatik, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, and PerkinElmer

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Laboratory Informatics Market has been segments based on product type, by component, delivery mode, End User and region.

The laboratory informatics market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and Web-hosted models based on the delivery model. During the forecast period, the cloud-based model segment is expected highest growth. Factors such as on-demand self-serving analytics, no upfront hardware capital investment, unprecedented versatility inefficiency, and a pay-as-you-go pricing model would fuel demand for cloud-based laboratory informatics solutions in the years to come.

The laboratory informatics market based on components is segmented into services and software. From that, the Services segment expected to dominate the market. The high growth of the services segment can be attributed to the growing technological advancements in solution offerings by many vendors, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and growing need for consulting services.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the Global Laboratory Informatics Market globally and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, estimates of each year and annual compound growth rate projections (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotion plans for the Global Laboratory Informatics Market.

4) Discussion of R&D and demand for new products and new applications

5) Comprehensive company profiles of key industry players.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

The laboratory informatics market is expected to dominate by North America followed by Europe. The large share of this market can be attributed primarily to the strong US and Canadian economies that have made substantial technology investments in this area.

Growth on the North American market is driven by growing demand for laboratory systems integration, increased government funding for research, growth in bio banks, the need for early drug discovery, easy availability of laboratory informatics products and services, and strict industry-wide regulatory requirements.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth for the laboratory informatics market. This area has witnessed strategic investments in recent years by global companies to cater for the growing demand.

Other regions including Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the rest of the world are also expected substantial growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

o Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

o Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

o Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

o Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

o Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

o Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

o Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

By Component:

o Software

o Services

By Delivery Mode:

o On-Premise

o Web-Hosted

o Cloud-Based

By End User:

o Life Sciences Industries

o Oil & Gas Industry

o Chemical Industry

o Agriculture Industry

o Food & Beverage Industry

o Environmental Testing Laboratories

o Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product Type

o By Component

o By Delivery Mode

o By End User

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product Type

o By Component

o By Delivery Mode

o By End User

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product Type

o By Component

o By Delivery Mode

o By End User

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product Type

o By Component

o By Delivery Mode

o By End User

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product Type

o By Component

o By Delivery Mode

o By End User

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product Type

o By Component

o By Delivery Mode

o By End User

