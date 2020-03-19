Kombucha Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Kombucha has been gaining immense quality thanks to its high probiotic content. During the method of fermentation, the yeast and bacteria form a blob on the surface resembling a mushroom. This blob is a dependent colony of yeast and bacteria referred to as SCOBY that is employed for manufacturing new kombucha.

Also, growing awareness toward soured drinks with natural ingredients is predicted to drive the global kombucha market growth over succeeding few years. The drink is marking a great deal of awareness with bloggers sharing their own expertise and scientific papers light the advantages of this drink. The rising range of web users is predicted to end in increasing the awareness of the advantages of kombucha via sharing of articles and word of mouth. This issue is predicted to play a very important role in increasing awareness among consumers across regions over succeeding few years.

Kombucha is factory-made employing a starter accelerator, a dependent culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). the opposite ingredients used for manufacturing kombucha embody tea and sugar.

There are an outsized range of tea and sugar suppliers across the planet with a cheap distinction across regions. However, there are some suppliers of SCOBY, that is crucial for manufacturing kombucha. nevertheless, the amount of SCOBY is increasing with the presence of many suppliers who procure the merchandise for private use. At present, the talks power of suppliers is high and is predicted to be medium over the forecast period on account of the increasing range of suppliers.

The global kombucha market is categorized into several segmentation including product overview, type overview, distribution channel overview, and regional overview. Based on the product overview, the global kombucha market is fragmented into organic and non-organic. On the basis of type overview, the global kombucha market is divided into original, flavoured, herbs and species, fruits, flowers, and others. In terms of distribution channel overview, the global kombucha market is subjected into supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health stores, online retailers, and others. In terms of regional overview, the global kombucha market is a wide range to North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Russia, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Australia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, and South Africa.

Key segments of the global kombucha market

Product Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Organic

Non-organic

Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Original

Flavored

Herbs & Spices

Fruits

Flowers

Others

Distribution Channel Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Stores

Online Retailers

Others

North America was the largest market for kombucha drink and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years. Asia Pacific is expected to be the second fastest growing market after North America on account of rising consumer demand for increasing consumer disposable income, rising health awareness, and changing lifestyles of consumers. The China kombucha market is projected to witness a significant growth due to cultural preferences, rising interest traditional beverage preservation techniques as well as demand for cost-effective functional drinks.

The competitive landscape of the global kombucha market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Typically, the majority of the players cater to their local market with little presence overseas. Companies such as PepsiCo (KeVita), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and GT’s Kombucha have a broader presence within the global market.

Regional Overview of the global kombucha market, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa



Key players covered in the study

KeVita (PepsiCo)

Buchi Kombucha

The Humm Kombucha LLC

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Revive Kombucha

Kosmic Kombucha

LIVE Soda, LLC

GT’s Kombucha

Others

