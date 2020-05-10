Knee Cartilage Repair Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By Osiris, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation., DePuy Synthes, Arthrex,

For the success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Knee Cartilage Repair market research report is a definitive solution. All the market factors are described in the Knee Cartilage Repair Market report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section of production, supply, sales and market status. This market report comprises of comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence. In this report; a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Histogenics, Vericel, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, The Future of Biotechnology, MEDIPOST, Zimmer Biomet, Osiris, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation., DePuy Synthes, Arthrex, Inc., LifeNet Health, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., BioTissue.

Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.31 billion to an estimated value of USD 5.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing knee fractures is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market

Knee cartilage repair is a process which is used by the surgeon to remove unravels and ripped cartilage. This surgery is done to reduce the knee pain, restore knee function and to slow down the cartilage degeneration. Increasing neuromuscular disorder among the population is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising neuromuscular disorders among the ageing population are driving the growth of this market

Increasing sports participation among the population is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

High price of the knee cartilage surgeries is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing rate of complications related to the surgery is restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market

By Surgery Type Autologous Chondrocytes Implantation Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing Microfracturing Subchondroplasty Osteochondral Autograft Transplantation Meniscus Transplantation Others

By Number of Stages One- stage Two- stage

By Cartilage Type Elastic Cartilage Fibrocartilage Articular Cartilage Hyaline Cartilage

By End- Users Orthopedic Hospitals Orthopedic Surgeons Clinics

By Treatment Modality Cell-based Approaches Chondrocyte Transplantation Growth Factor Technology Stem Cells Non Cell-based Approaches Tissue Scaffolds Cell-free Composites



