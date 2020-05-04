Jet Lag Therapy Market 2020 Industry Segments, Future Status and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Company Profiles Ayo, Pharmavite, Jameison, Pfizer, Nature’s Bounty, Teva

Jet lag is a sleep disorder that occurs when the body\’s biological clock does not correspond to local time. This is common when traveling across different time zones. Melatonin is a natural hormone made by the body\’s pineal gland that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

Rising number of air travelers, convenience of direct purchase, high adoption and acceptance in developing markets, and innovations and developments in therapy are driving the market growth. The market is also experiencing certain restraints such as stiff competition among existing players, high possibilities of substance abuse and addiction, complications and severity involved in taking wrong medications due to misdiagnosis or incorrect self-diagnosis, and lack of awareness among the population in developing and underdeveloped economies.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Ayo, The Litebook Company Ltd., Lumie, Lucimed S.A., Nature Bright, Northern Light Technologies, Re-Time Pty Ltd., Chrono Eyewear BV., Teva, Natrol/Aurobindo, Pharmavite, Nature\’s Bounty, Jameison, Pfizer, Now Food.

The global jet lag therapy market is primarily segmented by product type, indication, end user, and region.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

* Prescription Medication

* Herbal Medication

* Melatonin

* Others

Based on indication, the market is divided into:

* Mild Depression

* Gastrointestinal Disturbances

* Sleep Disturbances

* Others

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into:

* Pilot & Cabin Crew

* Athletics

* Journalists & Bloggers

* Traveler’s

* Business Executives

* Others.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Jet Lag Therapy by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

