Japanese Sake Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2019 – 2029



Japanese sake has been the most popular traditional beverage consumed in Japan for several years. This undoubtedly highlights tremendous growth opportunities for the market in Japan. Moreover, acceptance of this beverage on worldwide level is opening new expansion avenues for Japanese sake market in near future. In present scenario, the U.S. can be considered as the hotbed of opportunities, with growing preference for this drink over other options. Sake market holds immense scope for development in North America due to huge demand for this beverage. Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are other key regions offering significant avenues for growth.

In a recent report by TMR Research, analysts offer detailed study of key elements driving the market for Japanese sake. The report intends to make user aware on key strategies presently used by major players. It helps them understand the current opportunities to be tapped. Launch of innovative products, use of advanced technology in manufacturing process, and organizing innovative promotional events and competitions are some of the key factors boosting growth. In addition, governments in some countries are supporting the use of this beverage by reducing their excise taxes. Numerous companies are tapping strategic moves such as partnerships and collaborations to offer innovative products, thereby strengthening their position in Japanese sake market.

Growing Promotional Activities Support Market Growth

Organizing numerous events to promote the use of sake is one of the rising trends in the market. Miss Sake Pageant is one such event organized annually. It has grabbed attention of huge population from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, and Vietnam. The success of this event has helped players reach large populations from several regions, and made them aware about this traditional Japanese beverage. Recently, this event was launched in India, which is expected to push the Japanese sake market in Asia Pacific region on a larger scale.

Awareness about Health Benefits Boosting Demand

Growing preference toward consuming sake over other beverages due to low alcohol percentage in it is opening new avenues for companies working in this market. Japanese sake is considered as one of the healthy beverage options if consumed in moderate proportion. Most popularly, the beverage finds use in preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes and osteoporosis. Other reasons backing consumption of this beverage include minimizing cancer risk, supporting blood pressure management, and skin texture improvement. Growing awareness about all these health benefits has encouraged major population towards its consumption, thereby boosting the demand for this drink.

Efforts to Launch Innovative Food Ideas Offering New Avenues

Prominent players in the global Japanese sake market are launching exotic products. Various food companies are showing interest in incorporating sake in their food items. The case in point here is Nestle Japan’s new product launch. In 2019, the firm introduced sake-flavored Kit Kat, in which sake powder was one of the key ingredients. To make this innovation possible, the company had collaborated with Masuizumi.

Efforts from many companies to fulfill the changing consumer needs are pushing the market for this drink. Initiatives of many vendors to offer extensive range of flavors and tastes are helping them strengthen their position in the Japanese sake market.

Moreover, companies are chasing the possibility of incorporating advanced technology while manufacturing their products. Besides, growing use of sake in food recipes is one of the key reasons boosting demand.

