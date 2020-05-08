Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) By Product Type (Modified Melamine Resin, Phenol Resorcinol Resin, Polyurethane), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Others) and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Japan glued laminated timber (Glulam) market is projected to be US$ 1,074.3 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,517.9 Mn by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Glue laminated timber, also known as glulam, is a type of structural engineered wood product made up of multiple layers of solid lumber bonded together with high strength adhesives to form a single fundamental unit. It is one of the highly innovative construction materials which is used for both residential and commercial construction projects. Glulam is majorly used for forming large curved and arching shapes to build vaulted roofs, domes, or bridges. This type of timber provides exceptional strength and durability compared to conventional timber products, which makes it an excellent cost-effective choice for long, structural spans and tall columns with minimal need for additional support.

The growing popularity of wooden houses owing to their aesthetic appeal and design flexibility, coupled with innovations in designs is estimated to increase the share of glulam in the residential sector of Japan. Increased ease of construction with glulam structures particularly in areas that are prone to earthquake, floods, and other natural calamities such as Japan is expected to augment the consumption of glulam further.

Furthermore, increasing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable products, owing to growing Japan sustainability concerns is also expected demand for glulam products in Japan market.

Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, Depreciation of Japanese Yen and increased spending results in increasing national debt which will further limit investments on the construction sector, thereby affecting the glulam market negatively. Nonetheless, the scrap-and-build approach followed in the Japanese housing market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for glulam market in Japan.

Japan glued laminated timber (Glulam) market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into modified melamine resin, phenol resorcinol resin and polyurethane. Modified melamine resin segment accounts for the majority share in Japan glued laminated timber (Glulam) market, while the phenol resorcinol resin is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into commercial, residential and others. Residential accounts for a majority share in Japan glued laminated timber (Glulam) market.

The research report on the Japan Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as JK Holdings Co., Ltd., HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Holzindustrie Schweighofer GmbH, Forssell Timber, FM Timber, Sanno Housing Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj and Keitele Forest Oy.

