James Webb Space Telescope is likely to miss the March 2021 Launch 

NASA’s first space observatory James Webb Space Telescope has acquired a severe report form from the government regulatory agency. The agency has discovered the mission has a 12% chance to launch in March 2021. The Government Accountability Office released a document on 28th January, which was the 8th annual series on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. This year’s section, the Government Accountability Office finds that the filling in the project’s plan is in dangerously short supply, and the launch should shift to July 2021. The sophisticated, great observatory has faced a limitless budget and plan overruns. NASA has used about $9.7 billion on its plan that has been overdue for more than six years in the past ten years. That is in stark distinction to approximate when the project was accepted, when it cost 1 billion dollars to 3.5 billion dollars, and then present it sometime between 2007 and 2011.

The current report focus on a congregation of documents and tests concerning the JWST project that NASA’s personnel reviewed before publishing, according to the paper. A few weeks after NASA’s director of astrophysics assured many astronomers that the project was on a roadmap 2021 March launch, and the report was finally published. The main concern for the Government Accountability Office in the current release is the project’s plan backup, which is the filling time created into an expansion timeline to captivate unexpected delays. According to their research, they discovered two issues with the communication system of the telescope in March and April 2019 consumed regarding the portion of the project’s plan reserve.

The James Webb Space Telescope has sent below the level of plan reserve due to those delays that NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center demands of its projects regarding the Government Accountability office. Consequently, the assessors wrote that the JWST team informed it only had a confidence level of 12%; hence it can introduce the observatory in March 2021. That is far behind the 70 percent threshold that the agency bases its plan. To meet that threshold will need a launch of July 2021. The report noted that NASA is also monitoring fifty distinct project risks, of which three are current for this rehearsal of the story. NASA believes firmly that half of the addressed issues are under control. This report is a real save for the industry.