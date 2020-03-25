IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market: Industry Trends and Challenges to Drive Sector Forward

IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market: Industry Trends and Challenges to Drive Sector ForwardMarch 25, 2020
Global IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market Viewpoint
Competitive Dynamics
The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of some of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players in clinical analytics include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Oracle Financial Services Software Limited, CareCloud Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP and ArborMetrix, Inc.
The market has been segmented as below:
IT Spending on Clinical Analytics – By Platform
- Stand-Alone
- Integrated
IT Spending on Clinical Analytics – By End User
- Payer
- Insurance Companies
- Government
- Other
- Provider
- Hospitals
- Clinics
IT Spending on Clinical Analytics – By Solution
- In-House
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Outsource
IT Spending on Clinical Analytics – By Deployment
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premise
IT Spending on Clinical Analytics – By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- RSA
- Rest of MEA
