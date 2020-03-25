IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market: Industry Trends and Challenges to Drive Sector Forward

Global IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market Viewpoint

In this IT Spending on Clinical Analytics market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Competitive Dynamics

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of some of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players in clinical analytics include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Oracle Financial Services Software Limited, CareCloud Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP and ArborMetrix, Inc.

The market has been segmented as below:

IT Spending on Clinical Analytics – By Platform

Stand-Alone

Integrated

IT Spending on Clinical Analytics – By End User

Payer Insurance Companies Government Other

Provider Hospitals Clinics



IT Spending on Clinical Analytics – By Solution

In-House Hardware Software Services

Outsource

IT Spending on Clinical Analytics – By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

IT Spending on Clinical Analytics – By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE RSA Rest of MEA



