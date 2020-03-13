IT Market Demand and Opportunities 2015-2020

Overview

During the last decade, Poland has emerged as major provider of ICT solutions, partly due to the rapid globalization of the ICT market and due to the extensive outsourcing of production to Asia, Mexico and Central Europe, as well as Eastern Europe. Today, Poland’s economy is one of the fastest growing economies in the CEE region. The country’s economy improved after it became a part of the European Union (EU) in 2004. The country is developing with fund support from the government and EU. Within a few years of its inclusion in EU, the country’s living standards improved and economic development too occurred rapidly. Today, the country visualises to be fully digitized by the end of this decade, backed by huge EU funding. The country has become the preferred destination for outsourcing business due to its proximity to the big five European countries and similar time zones.

Extremely talented workforce, low costs, and sound political and economic conditions are factors supporting the growth. The country has a huge potential in the biotechnology and R&D sectors. In the coming years, it is assumed that the country will be fully digitised with its current e-governance initiatives and will be the most preferred destination for research, IT, tourism and medical services.

Market Analysis

The IT market in Poland will be growing moderately and will have a CAGR of approximately 5.1% during the forecast period 2015–2020. The inflow of foreign investments, European Union (EU) fund availability and new trends such as mobile applications and cloud computing are the major growth drivers in the market. Administration, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and telecommunications are the major verticals which spend a lot on ICT solutions. However, lack of proper infrastructure and weak communication network will hamper the growth of the software market.

Market Segmentation

The Poland IT Market is segmented by Software, Hardware and IT Services.

Segmentation by Verticals

The market is analyzed by the following application verticals – Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance (BFSI), Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Telecom, Infrastructure, Healthcare and Others.

Geographical segmentation

Key Vendors

The major companies in Poland, which provide IT services include HP Polska, ABC Data, and Flextronics International Poland. The report also describes the IT outsourcing companies and IT service provider.

Competitive Analysis

The report lists 30 outsourcing companies which have been studied and compared based on metrics such as revenue, investments, IT spending and key Initiatives, IT stakeholders/influencers and associated vendors. The IT service providers have been compared based on metrics such as financial health, business units, SWOT analysis, key business priorities, business strategies and views etc.

Benefits

The report will be useful to the key stakeholders of the IT market in Poland such as IT outsourcing vendors and local and global companies in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities, and regional trends

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the IT market scenario in Poland aiming to bring the vendors and end users on one common platform. The report provides a detailed analysis of the IT outsourcing market in the country. It highlights the outsourcing market right from the quality of the workforce available in the country to most of the projects outsourced to the country. The report gives insights about the latest government rules and regulation for setting up a business in Poland and major deals that have happened in the country post 2014. Thus, it highlights the current business scenario of the country.

The study involves exhaustive primary and secondary research to include a detailed analysis of the leading local and global 30 outsourcing companies in terms of their current and expected IT spending, current and expected R&D spending, the company’s current and future key IT initiatives and key stakeholder’s contact information. The report includes in-depth analysis of the key IT vendors in the region and the market share of the leading IT vendors. Lastly, micro- and macro-analysis of the Poland IT market has been covered in the report.