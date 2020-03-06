IT in Real Estate Market Latest Research : Microsoft, SAP SE, RealPage, IBM Corporation, MRI Software LLC, Oracle, Salesforce, Accenture

IT reports for the real estate market predict CAGR (annual growth rate) values ​​in% over a specific market period, allowing users to make decisions based on future charts. This report provides changes in CAGR values ​​over the market forecast period. This report is a useful guide for companies and individuals who provide industry chain structures, business strategies, and new project investment proposals. The report also studies the various IT inhibitors and motivators in the real estate product market in a quantitative and qualitative way to provide readers with accurate information.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IT in real estate market are Yardi Systems Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, RealPage Inc., IBM Corporation, MRI Software LLC, Oracle, Salesforce.com Inc., Accenture, Sage Group plc, Radici, Partecipazioni SpA, Cisco, Infosys, Infor Global Solutions, Xerox, Nuxeo, Alfresco Software, Inc and others.

Increasing demand for smart technological solutions in the real estate sector to cater to varied preferences of real estate customers is one of the key factors driving the growth of the IT in real estate market.North America estimated to be the largest market for IT in real estate, whereas, this market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Over the next five years, RFM(Research for Markets) projects that IT in Real Estate will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

The report titled “IT in the Real Estate Market” provides an analytical view of real estate IT performance in global and regional scenarios. In a detailed chapter-by-chapter format, real estate IT surveys capture various aspects of the real estate market that address international and local IT. First, the report includes real estate industry IT definitions, applications, classifications, and real estate industry value chain structure IT, and targets for binding IT in real estate dynamics including drivers, containment, threats, and opportunities. Update audiences, trends, applications, geographic / regional automotive adhesives, and competitive status.

IT in Real Estate Market Segmentation by product Geography

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

IT in Real Estate Market Segmentation by product type:

Cloud

On-Premises

IT in Real Estate Market Segmentation by application:

Business Services

Residential

