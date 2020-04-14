IP Telephony Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026



Complete study of the global IP Telephony market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global IP Telephony industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on IP Telephony production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global IP Telephony market include _Ascom Holding, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Gigaset Communications, LG Electronics., Mitel Networks Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Yealink Inc., NEC Corporation, Grandstream Networks

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global IP Telephony industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the IP Telephony manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall IP Telephony industry.

Global IP Telephony Market Segment By Type:

Hardware Based, Softphones, Service

Global IP Telephony Market Segment By Application:

BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government Organizations, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global IP Telephony industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IP Telephony market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in IP Telephony industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IP Telephony market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IP Telephony market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IP Telephony market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 IP Telephony Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IP Telephony

1.2 IP Telephony Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global IP Telephony Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hardware Based

1.2.3 Softphones

1.2.4 Service

1.3 IP Telephony Segment by Application

1.3.1 IP Telephony Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Government Organizations

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global IP Telephony Market by Region

1.3.1 Global IP Telephony Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global IP Telephony Market Size

1.4.1 Global IP Telephony Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global IP Telephony Production (2014-2025)

2 Global IP Telephony Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global IP Telephony Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global IP Telephony Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global IP Telephony Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers IP Telephony Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 IP Telephony Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 IP Telephony Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 IP Telephony Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global IP Telephony Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global IP Telephony Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global IP Telephony Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America IP Telephony Production

3.4.1 North America IP Telephony Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe IP Telephony Production

3.5.1 Europe IP Telephony Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China IP Telephony Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China IP Telephony Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan IP Telephony Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan IP Telephony Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global IP Telephony Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global IP Telephony Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America IP Telephony Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe IP Telephony Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China IP Telephony Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan IP Telephony Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global IP Telephony Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global IP Telephony Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global IP Telephony Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global IP Telephony Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global IP Telephony Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global IP Telephony Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global IP Telephony Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in IP Telephony Business

7.1 Ascom Holding

7.1.1 Ascom Holding IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 IP Telephony Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ascom Holding IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Avaya Inc.

7.2.1 Avaya Inc. IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 IP Telephony Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Avaya Inc. IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cisco Systems

7.3.1 Cisco Systems IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 IP Telephony Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cisco Systems IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Gigaset Communications

7.4.1 Gigaset Communications IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 IP Telephony Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Gigaset Communications IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG Electronics.

7.5.1 LG Electronics. IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 IP Telephony Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Electronics. IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mitel Networks Corporation

7.6.1 Mitel Networks Corporation IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 IP Telephony Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mitel Networks Corporation IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Panasonic Corporation

7.7.1 Panasonic Corporation IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 IP Telephony Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Panasonic Corporation IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Polycom, Inc.

7.8.1 Polycom, Inc. IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 IP Telephony Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Polycom, Inc. IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Yealink Inc.

7.9.1 Yealink Inc. IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 IP Telephony Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Yealink Inc. IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 NEC Corporation

7.10.1 NEC Corporation IP Telephony Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 IP Telephony Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 NEC Corporation IP Telephony Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Grandstream Networks

8 IP Telephony Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 IP Telephony Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of IP Telephony

8.4 IP Telephony Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 IP Telephony Distributors List

9.3 IP Telephony Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global IP Telephony Market Forecast

11.1 Global IP Telephony Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global IP Telephony Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global IP Telephony Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global IP Telephony Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global IP Telephony Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America IP Telephony Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe IP Telephony Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China IP Telephony Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan IP Telephony Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global IP Telephony Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America IP Telephony Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe IP Telephony Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China IP Telephony Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan IP Telephony Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global IP Telephony Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global IP Telephony Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

