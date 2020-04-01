IoT Sensors Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Developments, Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s IoT Sensors Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The IoT (Internet of Things) sensors market consists of sales of IoT sensors. These IoT sensors are used for industrial, personal or commercial purposes. Concerns regarding data security and privacy is acting as a restraint on the IoT sensors market. IoT devices are capable of collecting, storing and analyzing large amounts of personal data which is prone to unethical use.

The Companies are increasingly investing in the development of IoT sensors with cheaper, smarter and advanced technology. As the adoption of IoT devices increases, there is a need to design IoT sensors that are small, cheap and help the device consume less energy. Manufacturers of IoT sensors are governed by various regulations related to quality, data safety and protection. For instance, in the USA, the Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2019 aims to increase cybersecurity requirements for IoT devices purchased and used by the US government.

IoT Sensors Market, Segmentation

By Type

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Magnetometer

Pressure sensors

Temperature sensors

Light sensors

By Application

Healthcare

Retail

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the IoT sensors market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the IoT sensors market are Stmicroelectronics N.V, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Te Connectivity Ltd, Broadcom Limited and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

