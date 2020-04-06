IoT Security Industry Trends, Business Growth and Future Prospects By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s IoT Security Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Internet of Things (IoT) security market consists of sales of Internet of Things (IoT) security devices/ software and related services. The IOT security is a technological area that provides solutions for safeguarding smart devices, networks, other connected devices and centralized user hubs from unwanted manipulation. This industry includes establishments that provide security solutions to counter IoT security threats such as remote vehicle hijacking, privacy leaks, brute force attacks on passwords and others.

The emergence of smart city concept is the driving force for the rise in demand for IoT Security Industry. As the population is growing, the need for sustainable development is of more importance. Smart cities are well equipped with handling high traffic, population control, and better security for people. The execution for such a task can be done by installing IoT Devices in the smart cities. This involves connecting devices to one another, exchange data in a secured manner, forming a pattern and then providing a final solution. The remotely connected CCTV and automated incident detection (the use of computers to continuously monitor traffic conditions and detect incidents or traffic queues) allow a quicker response to threats.

IoT Security Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Network Security

2. Endpoint Security

3. Application Security

4. Cloud Security

5. Others

By Application:

1. Healthcare & Life Sciences

2. Infrastructure & Cities

3. Industrial System & Sensors

4. Smart Home & Consumer

5. Transport & Urban Mobility

By Component:

1. Solution

2. Services

The IoT Security market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The IoT security market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Some of the major key players involved in the IoT Security market are

Cisco

IBM

Intel

Infineon

Symantec Corporation

