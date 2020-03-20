IOT MIDDLEWARE MARKET 2020 GLOBAL ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY DEMAND, BUSINESS GROWTH, FUTURE TRENDS, GLOBAL KEY VENDORS: IBM CORPORATION, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., AMAZON WEB SERVICES AND FORECAST 2025

The Global IoT Middleware Market was valued to be more than USD 5.8 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2025. Increase in cloud adoption and regulatory compliance is driving the demand for global IoT Middleware market.

Rising need for centralized monitoring, and emergence of high speed network technologies are expected to drive the global IoT middleware market. Growing adoption of next-generation technologies along with the advent of SMEs and digitization in different industry verticals are also expected to boost the growth of the IoT Middleware market.

North America is expected to grow significantly, owing to significant amount of investments in research & development activities for innovative technologies in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Hitachi, Ltd., Microsoft, Robert Bosch GmbH, General Electric, Oracle, and Siemens AG, among others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

• Platform Type Supplier

• Distributors

• Government Body & Associations

• Research Institute

