IOT MANAGED SERVICES MARKET 2020: SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS, TECHNOLOGY DEMAND AND TOP COMPANIES – COGNIZANT, TECH MAHINDRA, CISCO SYSTEMS, ORACLE, IBM, ACCENTURE | 2025 FORECAST RESEARCH

IoT Managed Services Market report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. IoT managed services enable interoperability with connected devices for solving business problems pertaining to operations, technical support, innovation or other verticals. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the IoT Managed Services Market Products market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global IoT Managed Services Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Cisco Systems, Oracle, IBM, Accenture, HCL Technologies, Microsoft, Honeywell International, Google, AT&T, General Electric, SAP, Intel, Amazon Web Services

Market Segment By Type –

• Security Management Services

• Network Management Services

• Infrastructure Management Services

• Device Management Services

• Data Management Services

Market Segment By Application –

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Retail

• IT & Telecom

• Others

Managed service is the practice of outsourcing a dedicated team to handle defined responsibilities, to cut down the cost, and manage operations effectively. The IoT managed services market is highly dependent upon the adoption of IoT among industries.

The factors driving the global IoT managed services market are the adoption of IoT across the industry, rising managed cloud services, and increasing government investments in projects such as smart cities, among others.

