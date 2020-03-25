IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025March 25, 2020
The Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
In 2018, the global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Intel Corporation
Cubic Transportation Systems
Siemens AG
Thales Group
TomTom NV
TransCore Holdings
Verizon Telematics
Microsoft Corporation
Garmin Ltd
NEC Corporation
Watson Internet of Things (IBM)
Huawei Technologies
Hitachi Transport System
Iteris Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Roadway
Railway
Airway
Maritime
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
