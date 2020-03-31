IoT Healthcare Market 2020-2026 Growing Worldwide Massively With Castlight Health Inc., Apple Inc., AdhereTech Inc., Aeris Communications, Inc., Cisco systems, Inc., General Electric, SAP SE

Internet of thing (IoT) technology, has the potential to revolutionize the traditional paper-based healthcare treatment through simplifying access of real-time patient data and remote patient monitoring. The emergence of this digital healthcare technology, has addressed the impending need for better diagnostics and targeted therapeutic tools. In addition, it not only provides remote patient monitoring to physicians, but also works as a fitness and wellness tracker for athletes and a dose reminder for patients.

The IoT Healthcare Market is expected to grow worth of USD +137 million and at a CAGR of +13% over the forecast period 2020-2026

The Research Insights has recently announced the addition of another research report to its growing repository. The research report, titled “Global IoT Healthcare Market Report 2025,” offers an unmistakable comprehension of the subject matter. The research report tries to comprehend the ground breaking strategies taken by merchants in the worldwide market to offer product separation through Porter’s five forces analysis.

Castlight Health Inc., Apple Inc., AdhereTech Inc., Aeris Communications, Inc., Cisco systems, Inc., General Electric, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Qualcomm Life, Inc., Stanley Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Diabetizer Ltd. & Co. KG, Infosys Limited, Medtronic, Microsoft, and PhysIQ among others.

Rising adoption of wearable technology, investments for implementing digital technologies in healthcare institutions, and emergence of connected care are the key factors boosting the industry growth. Technological advancements and growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic conditions are also positively impacting the market expansion.

Regionally, North America is anticipated to hold the major share of the market and will be the major revenue contributor during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the early adoption of advanced IoT healthcare software and services, increasing adoption of smart phones, high technological awareness, and rise in investments and other initiatives in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the rise in adoption of IoT, initiatives taken by the government and the increased dependence on the healthcare sector in developed countries will propel market growth in this region.

