INTRAOPERATIVE RADIATION THERAPY MARKET-2020, by Manufactures, Application, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) is an intensive radiation treatment that’s administered during surgery. IORT allows direct radiation to the target area while sparing normal surrounding tissue. IORT is used to treat cancers that are difficult to remove during surgery and when there is a concern that microscopic amounts of cancer may remain.

The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

However, the lack of skilled personnel to operate the equipment and preference for conventional radiotherapy over IORT are hindering the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

In the report, a detailed analysis of the intraoperative radiation therapy market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by Method, Product & Service, Application and Geography.

Key Market Trends

Electron IORT is Expected to Cover a Large Share of the Market

Electron Intraoperative radiation therapy or Intraoperative electron radiation therapy (IOERT) is the application of electron radiation directly to the residual tumor or tumor bed during cancer surgery. Electron beams are useful for intraoperative radiation treatment because, depending on the electron energy, the dose falls off rapidly behind the target site, therefore sparing underlying healthy tissue. One advantage of IOERT is that it can be given at the time of surgery when microscopic residual tumor cells are most vulnerable to destruction. IOERT is also often used in combination with external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) because it results in less integral doses and shorter treatment times.

Moreover, Cancer Research UK suggests that the population suffering from cancer is expected to increase in the future. As per the report, if recent trends in the incidence of major cancers and population growth are consistent, it is predicted there will be 27.5 million new cancer cases worldwide each year by 2040. This is an increase of 61.7% from 2018 (17 million).

Hence, with the increasing prevalence of cancer globally, the demand for novel therapies like IOERT, with advantages over conventional methods is expected to increase, if the awareness regarding these techniques increases.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

The prevalence of cancer in the United States (US) is one of the highest in the world. As per a 2018 report by the World Cancer Research Fund International, the prevalence of cancer in the US is 352.2 per 100,000. As per the same report, Canada also has a high prevalence of cancer with 334 per 100,000 Canadians suffering from the dreadful disease. This high prevalence of cancer has increased the economic burden of cancer of the population of this region.

However, the United States (US) and Canada have a developed and well-structured health care system. These systems also encourage research and development. These policies encourage global players to enter the US and Canada.

As a result, these countries enjoy the presence of many global market players. Hence, as high demand is met by the presence of global players in the region, the market is further expected to increase.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the intraoperative radiation therapy instruments are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.

Companies Mentioned:

– Ariane Medical Systems, Ltd.

– Eckert & Ziegler

– Elekta AB

– GMV Innovating Solutions

– ICAD, Inc.

– Intraop Medical Corporation

– Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

– Sordina IORT Technologies

– Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

– Zeiss Group

