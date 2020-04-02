Intraoperative Imaging Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Intraoperative Imaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global Intraoperative imaging market size was valued at USD 2.83 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2026. Growing number of complex surgeries performed globally, and the rising demand of minimally invasive solutions are major factors contributing to the market growth.

Modern intraoperative imaging systems provide high-resolution real-time images to enhance monitoring during procedures. End users such as hospitals are opting for latest intraoperative imaging systems as it helps in overall surgery cost by reducing the need of follow-up operations and cost associated with it. Several comparative studies have proved that intraoperative MRI assisted OR helps in improving net health outcome, reduce resection rate, and hospital stay.

Widening applications of intraoperative imaging systems across several surgical procedures including but not limited to stenting for cerebral aneurysm, catheter-based interventions, biopsy removal, spinal implants, laparoscopy, deep brain stimulation and tumor surgery etc. is expected to boost the demand for advanced and portable intraoperative imaging systems.

Rising prevalence of orthopedic, neurological, and cardiac disorders is expected to propel the market growth. Treatment of these conditions require minimally invasive surgeries. Healthcare and Utilization Project (HCUP) reported 93% increase in knee arthroplasty and 70% increase in spinal fusion surgeries performed within a period of 11 years in U.S. hospitals. This trend is expected to continue with adoption of advanced intraoperative imaging systems.

As stated by Alzheimer’s Association, around 5.4 million people in the U.S. are suffering with Alzheimers disease in 2016 and this number is expected to reach around 16 million by 2050. Also, according to American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, around 581,000 total knee replacements are performed each year in the U.S. Thus, there is high demand for advanced intraoperative imaging for treatment of these chronic disorders, which is projected to boost the market.

Product Insights of Intraoperative Imaging Market

ICT segment held the largest market share in 2019 and expected to grow at moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of spinal fusions, tumor removal, and aneurysm procedures performed is expected to contribute towards the growth of this segment. iMRI is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR over the forecast period because of their ability to provide exquisite image quality of targeted brain tissues e.g. white matter coupled with growing prevalence of neurological disorders.

Manufactures are focusing on the introduction of innovative technology to meet the unmet needs of the surgeons. Therefore, innovative technologies such as iMRI, C arm with 3D/4D imaging, and optimum dose management systems is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in November 2018, Siemens Healthineers received U.S. FDA 510K clearance for Cios Spin,C arm CT technology. The technology is designed to provide high quality 3D images, thus helping in successful minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Major market players are focusing on development of pediatric imaging systems. Factors such as patient size, unusual anatomy, and pediatric increased sensitivity towards radiation are driving the demand for these systems. In April 2018, Mobius Imaging received 510K clearance for the intraoperative CT Airo Mobile imaging used during neuro-spine surgeries specifically for pediatric patients.

Application insights

Neurological segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018, largely due to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. For instance, according to WHO, prevalence of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimers, dementia, Parkinson disease, stroke, and traumatic disorders to the neural system is expected to rise steeply during the forecast period, As per NCBI, around 1.5 million traumatic brain injuries are reported in U.S. every year. iMRI and intraoperative ultrasound technology are extensively used for neurosurgeries because of its ability to provides high resolution images of the soft tissues of brain.

Oncology segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer globally is expected to increase the demand for advance diagnostics and imaging techniques for oncology. The application and efficiency of intraoperative imaging devices in guiding tumor resection and vascular craniotomy procedures is expected to aid the growth of this segment.

Orthopedics segment is expected to have a significant impact on the overall intraoperative imaging market. Increasing number of spinal fusion surgeries, knees, & hip replacements coupled with high demand for effective equipment to enhance minimally surgeries are some of the major segment drivers.

End Use Insights

Based on end use, the global intraoperative imaging market is segmented into hospitals and others. Hospital segment held largest market share in 2018. The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share owing to a large number of patients undergoing surgery in hospitals because of the availability of advanced treatment with advanced surgical equipment. The number of patients visiting hospitals for the treatment of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy and brain tumors, is increasing. As stated by the WHO, around 50 million people globally are suffering from epilepsy, and this number is projected to increase in the near future due to growing incidence of traumatic injuries and road traffic accidents

According to the American Hospital Association, nearly two-third of the U.S. healthcare providers are adopting advanced technologies to enhance their facilities in terms of patient safety. Usage of intraoperative CT scanners has reduced the rate of pedicle screw repositioning during spinal surgeries, thus maximizing patient safety. Therefore, growing usage of intraoperative imaging devices by hospitals is expected to drive the growth of the overall market.

Ambulatory surgical center segment, academic and research institutes are some of the other end user of intraoperative imaging devices. Increasing number of outpatient surgeries, availability of advanced technology, and significant cost reduction is expected to contribute towards the demand of these segments.

Regional Insights of Intraoperative Imaging Market

North America dominated the market in 2018 in terms of revenue owing to the presence of major market players and growing healthcare expenditure in U.S. and Canada. Improving and increasing advance healthcare infrastructure with efficient insurance coverage policies are the factors expected to drive the growth of the market in this region.

Europe accounted for the second largest market share in intraoperative imaging in 2018. Increasing demand for advance innovative technologies along with presence of global players in Germany, UK, and Switzerland is expected to contribute towards the growth of the overall market in the region. Moreover, growing initiatives of public as well as private entities to increase awareness regarding the usage of intraoperative imaging devices is also expected to propel the market growth. For instance, European Society of Molecular Imaging (ESMI), has come with study group which brings all the stakeholders such as scientist, surgeons, and manufacturers together to improve technical capabilities in the field of intraoperative imaging.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, largely due to developing economies, large unmet needs, and developing healthcare infrastructure in the countries like India, Indonesia, and China. Furthermore, the prevalence of neurological, cardiovascular, and orthopedic disorders, is expected to increase the adoption of advanced intraoperative solutions in the region.

Market Share Insights of Intraoperative Imaging Market

Leading players in market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, IMRIS, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Brainlab AG, Shimadzu Corporation, and NeuroLogica Corp., share the market with several small and medium sized vendors. These players are focusing on growth strategies, such as product launches, innovations in the existing product, regional expansions, and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, In March 2018, Philips gets 510k clearance for the launch of their product called Big Bore sliding gantry. It accesses, reviews, analyses, diagnose, and presents image quickly with comparatively low dose exposure.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global Intraoperative Imaging market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

iCT

iMRI

iUltrasound

C-arm Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic surgery

ENT surgery

Oncology surgery

Trauma surgery/ emergency room

Cardiovascular

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2026)

Hospitals

Others

