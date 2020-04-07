Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2016 to 2026

The global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 44 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to be valued close to US$ 174 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period. The global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to represent incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 135 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Higher prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) aiding the growth of the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market

There is a high prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension among patients in intensive care units across the world and this is expected to drive the demand for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices over the forecast period. As per an article published in the Critical Care Medicine Journal in 2005, intra-abdominal hypertension occurs in 81% of the patients admitted in the ICU.

Many other important medical publications have confirmed this observation. Due to the high prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension in critically ill patients, harmful effects on major organ systems can occur, due to which the intra-abdominal pressure of all patients in the ICU should be monitored during the first few days of admission in the ICU. This practice is also expected to improve patient disease management outcomes.

Development of digital compartment pressure monitors is expected to prove critical for patients and healthcare professionals to avoid further complications associated with injuries

Consumables nearing expiry or shortage or non-availability of surgeons for monitoring compartment pressure could lead to a delay in treatment of patients. Digital pressure monitoring devices often prove to be a boon for patients admitted in the ICU. Increasing use and availability of innovative tools such as digital pressure monitors is expected to drive the demand for compartment syndrome measurement devices in the near future. For example, in the year 2016, Centurion Medical Products developed an instrument called Compass, which is a digital pressure monitor that provides an accurate reading of physiological pressure instantly.

Lower costs may lead to quality issues that can deter the growth of the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market

Latest insights have revealed the fact that in recent times, players in the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market are relying more on Chinese suppliers for the supplies of various components. These Chinese players are increasing pressure on their competitors in the western world to reduce product and component prices by offering products relatively cheaper. However, this price pressure on suppliers offering components from Chinese players may affect the quality of the products in the long run, which may hinder the growth of the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market during the forecast period.

Developing economies offer huge opportunities for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices companies

The supply and use of intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices is concentrated in the developed markets of North America and Europe. However, tapping into markets located in the Asia Pacific, Latin America and GCC countries is expected to create a significant market opportunity for players in the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market during the forecast period. The factors supporting the growth of the market in such areas include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising ICU admissions on account of traumatic injuries in emerging economies.

Global Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Region

North America dominated the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market in revenue terms in 2015 and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America accounted for 56.4% value share in 2016 and is projected to account for 59.0% share by the end of 2026. In terms of value, the North America market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. The MEA intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to remain the least attractive regional market in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market in revenue terms, with an attractiveness index of 0.1 over the forecast period. MEA accounted for 2.1% value share in 2016 and is projected to account for 1.7% share by the end of 2026.

“Most doctors in the developing world have not adopted intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices due to a lack of information about the inherent benefits

Intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices are needed across ICUs. However, global adoption is relatively less as most physicians in the ICUs of hospitals in developing regions are grossly unaware of the benefits such devices offer. Physicians are mostly uninterested in knowing the benefits and even though these devices are helpful, adoption is a challenge due to the complexity of the device. To change this situation, a simplification of product design is desired so that such devices can be used easily.”

— Analyst – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices, Market Insights