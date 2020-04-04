Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Industry Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023

Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Industry Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023April 4, 2020
TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The interventional neurology devices and equipment market consists of sales of interventional neurology devices which are used to treat neurovascular diseases such as aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, cavernous malformations and stroke. Based on the product type, these devices are classified into aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, support devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems and neurothrombectomy devices. Interventional Neurology devices are also known as Neurovascular devices.
Increase in the patient population with the neurological disorders is driving the Interventional neurology devices industry. Neural disorders like Alzheimer disease, cerebrovascular diseases including stroke, migraine and other headache disorders are on the rise. The rapid increase in the geriatric population, high-stress levels in young individuals and head injuries due to accidents are the main reasons for neural disorders. For example, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, it is estimated that in United States, 6 million people suffer from unruptured brain aneurysm.
Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
By Type:
1. Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices
2. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices
3. Neurothrombectomy Devices
4. Support Devices
By End-User:
1. Hospitals
2. Neurology clinics
3. Ambulatory care centers and others
Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices By Type:
1. Embolic coils
2. Flow diversion devices
3. Liquid embolic devices
Angioplasty Devices by Type:
1. Carotid artery stents
2. Embolic protection systems
Support Devices By Type:
1. Micro guide wires
2. Micro catheters
Neurothrombectomy Devices By Type:
1. CLOT retrieval devices
2. Suction and aspiration devices
3. Snares
The Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America was the largest region in the interventional neurology devices and equipment. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR.
Chapters from Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics
Chapter 3. Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth
Chapter 4. Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
Chapter 5. Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
……
Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market
Chapter 27. Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
Chapter 28. Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Chapter 29. Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment market are
Medtronic
Stryker
Terumo Corporation
Penumbra
Covidien
