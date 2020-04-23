Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.April 23, 2020
A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. The key highlights of this Internet Of Things (Iot) Security market analysis report are key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector. Market shares of key players in the major areas of the globe such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa are also studied. Market drivers and market restraints mentioned in this Internet Of Things (Iot) Security report help businesses gain an idea about the production strategy. An exhaustive analysis of factors influencing the investment is also provided in this Internet Of Things (Iot) Security report which forecasts impending opportunities for the businesses and develops the strategies to improve return on investment (ROI). Some of the major players operating global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security market are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon, PTC among others
Global internet of things (IoT) security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging demand for enhanced privacy and increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices by industries such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Industry
Market Drivers:
- Surging demand for enhanced privacy, is driving the market.
- Increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices, drives the market growth
- Increasing use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) as well as wireless networks and technologies, is augmenting the risk of cyber-attacks
- Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is increasing concerns regarding data security, and fosters the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of awareness about benefits and availability of IoT security solution, is hampering the growth of the market
- High cost of installation, is also a stumbling stone in the growth of the market.
- Lack of expertise in technical handling, cling to regulatory compliance, and low budget for implementing new strategies, hinders the market growth
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
By Component
- Solutions
- Identity Access and Management
- Data Encryption and Tokenization
- Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System
- Device Authentication and Management
- Secure Software and Firmware Update
- Secure Communications
- Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management
- Distributed Denial of Service Protection
- Security Analytics
- Others
- Services
- Professional Services
- Integration Service
- Consulting Service
- Support and Maintenance Service
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Type
- Network Security
- Endpoint Security
- Application Security
- Cloud Security
- Others
By Application Area
- Smart Manufacturing
- Smart Energy and Utilities
- Connected Logistics
- Smart Home and Consumer Electronics
- Connected Healthcare
- Smart Government and Defense
- Smart Transportation
- Smart Retail
- Consumer Wearables
- Connected Vehicles
- Others
Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon, PTC among others
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing 2020
- Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 06: Customer Landscape
Part 07: Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 10: Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
