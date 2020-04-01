Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Market Growth and Demand Forecast To 2022

Internet of Things or IoT, as it is abbreviated, is a network of devices who could talk and communicate with each other and take smart decisions on their own, without human intervention, depending on the external stimuli and their environment.

The IoT is an ecosystem of connected devices with in built sensors with an ability to communicate automatically with other devices and systems. It is expected that IoT would revolutionize all the sectors of the economy like manufacturing, agriculture, transportation and energy. It would transform the interactions humans would have with machines.

Market Dynamics:

The Internet of Things in Manufacturing Market is primarily driven by the increasing need for operational efficiency, agile production, logistics, control and demand driven supply chain. Factors like the growing need for centralized monitoring of products are also driving market growth. The increasing demand for transparency from customers in the manufacturing sector results into the growth of this market. Technological advancements in data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and machine learning are also aiding the penetration of this market.

The major constraints for this market is the lack of standardized interfaces, limited integration and scalability. Issues related to the privacy and security also plagues the growth of this market. The huge and complex requirement of data storage and its handling can also hinder the growth prospects of this market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Market can be segmented on the basis of solution, connectivity technology, application, industry verticals and services.

Solution:

Network Management

Data Management and Analytics Software

Device Management

Application Management

Smart Surveillance

Connectivity Technology:

Satellite Network

Cellular Network

RFID

NFC

Wi-Fi

Optical tags and QR Codes

Application:

Supply Chain Monitoring

Product & Services

Customer Monitoring

Premises Monitoring

Industry Verticals:

Automotive Manufacturing

Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

Electronics and Communication Equipment Manufacturing

Food and Cultivating Equipment Manufacturing

Services:

Identity Related Services

Information Aggregation Services

Collaborative-Aware Services

Ubiquitous Services

Professional Services

System Integration and Deployment Services

Managed Services

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and South America. Enhancement of digital technologies in emerging markets like China and India have made the Asia Pacific region the fastest growing market. Geographically, North America is the largest market for Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Market because of the presence of already established infrastructure. Asia Pacific is the 2nd largest market after North America because of the growing innovation and number of startups emerging in this sector.

Key Players:

Some of the key companies in Global Internet of Things (IoT) market are AT&T, Bosch, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Hitachi Data Systems, Huawei, IBM, PC Qualcomm and Verizon.

