Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Latest Research : Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies

The global Internet of Things (IOT) in the logistics market is expected due to increased cost pressures and increased demand for process automation. The logistics industry adopted the IoT solution at a slower rate than other industries. Therefore, automation of business processes leads the Internet of Things (IoT) in the logistics market. We are also automating across all industries and delivering significant benefits to our business through improved productivity, improved consumer awareness and innovative business models. However, customers need to make significant investments and experience high maintenance costs due to market constraints. The global IoT of the logistics market is expected to reach US $ 63,728.6 by 2026, an average annual rate of 12.4% over the forecast period.

In the logistics market, the Global Internet of Things (IoT) is dominated by alliances among industry players. For example, in October 2017, IBM acquired Vivant Digital, a small boutique digital consulting company based in Sydney. With this acquisition, innovative business models and improved customer experiences are driving the need for customers to pursue innovation. Key players included in this report include Cisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, PTC Inc.

Logistics companies invest in automation to increase efficiency, speed, and optimization & timing of the services, thus increasing revenue and customer satisfaction. From a range of rapid high-tech evolutions and in a progressively digital environment where automation is affecting the entire industry, most of the board members of transport & logistics companies appreciate IoT solutions (to optimize production, engage with customers, and operations) as key areas of investment.

Demand for IoT solutions in the logistics market is increasing as e-commerce grows and products are delivered quickly to secure competitive advantage. And as social media platforms become more popular, IOTsolutions become more aware of the growing number of Internet users

IoT solutions are deployed globally across the entire industry, and enterprise benefits such as improved consumer awareness, improved productivity, and innovative business models are enormous. In today’s digital transition era, every industry gains technological advantages by investing in IoT solutions for input, processing and output capabilities across the business environment.

Product Type Segmentation

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Application Segmentation

Fleet

Warehouse

Freight

Yard/ Dock

Channel Segmentation

Direct Sales

Distributor

Table Of Content

Section 1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Definition

Section 2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2023

Section 8 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Segmentation Type

Section 9 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

