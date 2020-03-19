Intercom Devices Market 2019-2025 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report

The global intercom devices market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The study demonstrates an in-depth analysis of the recent market trends, key drivers and restraints although various growth factors which are expected to influence the global video intercom devices market performance in the long run. Rising concerns regarding global safety & security are expected to boost the usage of IP based audio and video intercoms

Request sample copy of this report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/8

Development of the video surveillance, safety & security, smart buildings, and home automation sectors are expected to drive the intercom devices market demand in the future. Implementation of IP based technologies, utilization of IoT & cloud-based services, and wireless communication systems are expected to offer lucrative growth prospects in the global intercom devices industry.

In 2017, IP-based intercom systems accounted for over 60% share of the global intercom devices market. IP based intercom devices have been gaining tremendous popularity among consumers. These intercoms devices offer better flexibility especially in commercial and government applications such as educational institutions, airports, healthcare centers.

Central security management works efficiently with the help of these systems. Furthermore, they enable better communication between various master and door stations, devoid of any distance limitations. Due to the diverse functionality of these IP based products, it is constructively used in security systems installed across various commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. As a consequence, it is expected to encourage the demand for IP-based video and audio intercoms in the near future.

Development of smart residential homes in countries including the U.S., China, India, and the UK, is anticipated to provide ample scope for the growth of the smart intercom system market by the end of 2025. North America was the largest market for intercom devices in 2017. The rise in the construction of smart homes in this region has significantly increased, with the government, as well as consumers, spending significantly on safety & security products. In Europe, the market is likely to be driven by the numerous service providers that plan to launch or expand their smart home initiatives with support from large marketing campaigns in the upcoming years.

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/intercom-devices-market

Key segments of the global intercom devices market

Product Overview, 2014-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

Audio

Video

Technology Overview, 2014-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

IP-Based

Analog-Based

Distribution Channel Overview, 2014-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

Government

Residential

Commercial

Regional Overview, 2014-2025 (Million Units) (USD Million)

North America US Canada

Europe France UK Germany

Asia Pacific India South Korea Japan China

Central & South America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of initiatives for the development of “smart cities” in the region is expected to augment the demand for intercom systems over the next few years.

Industry players are actively developing intercom devices by incorporating the latest software technologies and upgrading hardware. Furthermore, they are promoting their product offerings via various distribution and marketing channels such as social media, online portals, and trade exhibitions.

The vendor landscape of the global intercom device market is fragmented due to the presence of several local players. Companies such as Aiphone Corporation, LEGRAND SA, Commax Co. Ltd, Nidac Security Pty. Ltd., Easygates, LLC, and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited have a broader presence within the global market.