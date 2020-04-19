Intelligent Automation Market By Component Platform Services By Application Business Process Automation Industrial Automation IT Infrastructure Automation By Vertical BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Consumer Goods and Retail Energy and Utilities By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa Latin America Global Forecast up to 2025

Description

Global Intelligent Automation Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

The market research report by Infoholic Research includes a detailed segmentation of the global intelligent automation market by component (platform and service), by application (business process automation, industrial automation, and IT infrastructure automation), by vertical (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, energy and utilities, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). This market research report identifies UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, BMC Software, Fix Stream, Deloitte, Accenture, Cognizant, TCS, and EY as the market leaders operating in the global intelligent automation market.

Overview of the Global Intelligent Automation Market.

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global intelligent automation market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market for intelligent automation is determined by the increased interest among enterprises to make internal processes fast and delight customer expectations.

Intelligent automation is changing the manufacturing industry and business processes for all industries. With a focus on analytics, IoT, and AI, intelligent automation technologies are leveraging the power of sensors and software bots to automate various manual activities.

Intelligent Automation Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global intelligent automation market. The key players in the intelligent automation market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Intelligent Automation Market:

• UiPath

• Automation Anywhere

• Blue Prism

• BMC Software

• Fix Stream

There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Component

• Platform

• Services

o Deployment and Integration

o Maintenance and Support

o Consulting

The services segment is the major contributor to the intelligent automation market. Consulting services, among services, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Application

• Business Process Automation

• Industrial Automation

• IT Infrastructure Automation

Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

The manufacturing segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 with industrial automation, and BFSI is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025 with substantial adoption of RPA and AIOps.

Intelligent Automation Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global intelligent automation market. Intelligent automation combines various technologies for improving, improvising, and offer better results for consumers and enterprises to use automation technologies to reduce manual workloads. It analyzes enterprise work environment, processes, priority to offer best-in-class features for the users that help in optimizing the overall business operations. The transformational capabilities of intelligent automation are revolutionizing how enterprises function and manage their business activities.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (IoT Monetization, Field Service Management)

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (eCommerce, Environment Analytics)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Restraints

4.4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

5 By Component – Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Platform

5.3 Service

5.3.1 Deployment and Integration

5.3.2 Maintenance and Support

5.3.3 Consulting

6 By Application – Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Business Processes Automation

6.3 Industrial Automation

6.4 IT Infrastructure Automation

7 By Vertical – Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 BFSI

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 Manufacturing

7.5 Consumer Goods and Retail

7.6 Energy and Utilities

7.7 Others

8 By Geography – Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Australia

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 Middle East Africa

8.5.1 South Africa

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.3 Rest of MEA

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Mexico

8.6.3 Rest of Latin America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

9.3.2 Business Restructuring

9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions

10 Vendors Profile

10.1 UiPath

10.2 Automation Anywhere

10.3 Blue Prism

10.4 BMC Software

10.5 Fix Stream

10.6 Deloitte

10.7 Accenture

10.8 Cognizant

10.9 TCS

10.10 EY

11 Annexure

11.1 Report Scope

11.2 Market Definition

11.3 Research Methodology

11.3.1 Data Collation & In-house Estimation

11.3.2 Market Triangulation

11.3.3 Forecasting

11.4 Study Declarations

11.5 Report Assumptions

11.6 Stakeholders

11.7 Abbreviations

