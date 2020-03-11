Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast 2020-2027 Investigated In The Latest Research

The integrated facilities management (IFM) system is an information technology-based financial and financial management system used by many public and private companies and government entities to start, spend and monitor their financial statements.

Research Trades has introduced a new report titled as Global Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) Market into its database that is formed by the means of primary and secondary research processes. It gives a comprehensive description to the reader about the benefits and drawbacks of the current market scenario. It also gives statistics regarding the upcoming trends and financial as well as the socio-economic aspects affecting the industry.

The key players covered in this study Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) Market

Compass Group

Sodexo

CBRE Group

Cushman?Wakefield

JLL

ISS Facilities Services

Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Asset & Space Management

Project Management

Real Estate Portfolio Management & Lease Administration

Energy & Environment Sustainability

Maintenance Management

Others

Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Real Estate & Infrastructure

Healthcare

Utilities

Other

This report focuses on the global Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

