Insect Repellent Market Analysis 2019 – Growth by Top Companies and Trends by Types, Treatment, Diagnosis and Application – Forecast Analysis To 2023

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major vendors in the U.K. Insect Repellent Market are Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Corporation and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. among others. Some of the key strategies adopted by these companies include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, product innovations, and geographical expansions.

The segments covered in the U.K. insect repellent market are as follows:

By Product

Non-Body Worn Coil, Mat and Sheet Electric/liquid Vaporizer Aerosol Sprays

Body Worn Oils and Creams Stickers and Patches Apparels Aerosol



By Composition

Non-Body Worn Malathion Carbaryl Pyrethrin Others

Body Worn Composition Deet Picaridin Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus/ p-Menthane-3,8-diol IR 3535 Plant Oil Others



