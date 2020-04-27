Injectable Drug Delivery Technology Market for Therapeutics Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2022

The major players in this market are Alkermes, Genetech, Bend Research, QLT Inc, Endocyte, Crossjet, Apogee Technology, Pulmatrix, Medicago, Liquida Technologies Inc, UCB Group, Pearl Therpeutics, Antares Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Baxter International, Becton Dickinson Company, Elcam Medical, Eli Lily and Company, Unilife Corporation and West Pharmaceutical Inc.

The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 40.5 billion for the year 2015. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of about 18.1% during the forecasted period and is expected to reach USD92.65 billion by the end of 2020.

Injectable allow the transport of drugs formulated in liquid form and facilitates the rapid transport of a drug into the body. It also helps in administering drugs in unconscious and comatose patients. These delivery systems are highly accepted due to their advantage of faster onset of action with high efficacy. Also in the recent years this market has increased due to increasing prevalence of cancer and diabetes.

Increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased patient compliance, technological advances in the form of nanotechnologies and rising demand for biologics in the pharmaceutical industry are the major factors driving the market growth. Possibility of injuries and infections via usage, product recalls, emergence of alternative drug delivery systems and regulatory framework concerns are the major challenges faced by Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market.

The Market is basically segmented by basis of devices, by application, by mode of administration, by end users and by geography. Based on formulation the market is segmented into two categories; Conventional Drug Delivery and Novel Drug Delivery. On the basis of devices, the market is segmented into Conventional devices and Self-injectable devices. The injectable drug delivery devices technologies market is further categorized into conventional injection devices, self-injection devices, and others (micro needles, nano needles and blunt needle injections). The market analysis is also provided for different geographical areas which include North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

