Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Global Forecast To 2023 | Becton, Gerresheimer AG, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V., Sanofi | Covid 19 Implications And Growth

The global injectable drug delivery devices market was valued at about $17.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $27.1 billion at a CAGR of 15% through 2023.

The injectable drug delivery devices market consists of sales of conventional syringes, needle-free injectors, auto injectors and pen injectors. The market includes the sales of the Injectable devices that have been extensively utilized for various routes of drug administration, such as intravenous, subcutaneous, intradermal, intra-peritoneal, and intra-muscular and others to treat medical conditions ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders. The injectable drug delivery devices used in hospitals, clinics and home care settings are included in this market.

The increasing preference for self injection devices is driving the injectable drug delivery devices market.Self injection devices are medical devices that can be used by the patient in home setting for self administration of the medication. Self-Injection devices include needle-free, auto, pen, and wearable injectors. These self-injectables were developed to provide the most adaptable device which has a high precision of drug delivery and is easy to use. In addition, with the innovations in self-injectable devices, the acceptance of these products has increased over the past few years. BD Physioject™ is a disposable auto-injector, manufactured by Becton, Dickinson and Company, which is clinically proven, reliable and cost-effective specifically designed for self-injection of drugs by patients suffering from chronic diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma and osteoporosis .

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market By Type:

Conventional Injectable

Pre-filled Syringes

Auto-injectors

Pen-injectors

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market By Application:

Autoimmune Diseases

Hormonal Disorders

Oncology

Orphan Diseases

Pain Management

Respiratory Therapy

Others

Some of the major key players involved in the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market are

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Gerresheimer AG

Eli Lilly and Company,null

Pfizer Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Schott AG, Baxter International

Owen Mumford

Mylan N.V.

Sanofi

