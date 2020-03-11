InGaAs Camera Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2028



InGaAs Camera Market Introduction

InGaAs cameras are made using indium, gallium, and arsenic. InGaAs cameras find wide application in the defense, aerospace, military, spectroscopy, industrial inspection, and telecommunication. InGaAs camera technology is also being used in waste recycling and food sorting. In the food industry, InGaAs camera is used to ensure food safety, as the camera is used in extraction of the foreign material from frozen and fresh vegetables.

Continues advancements in technologies along with the automation across various industries are also propelling the demand for InGaAs camera. In recent years, the use of InGaAs camera, especially lightweight and small cameras have increased in the aerospace industry and in the unmanned air vehicles for a surveillance mission.

InGaAs Camera Market- Competitive Landscape

Lumentum Holdings has closed the sales of its datacom product line to Cambridge Industries Group in order to shift its area of focus on photonics. Lumentum and CIG have also entered into a long term supply agreement for the photonic chips by Lumentum.

First Sensor has selected an Eastern European electronics manufacturer as the contract manufacturer for its standard H-series pressure sensors. This step by the company is taken to meet the growing demand for its sensor solutions.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Founded in 1953, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is located in Japan. The company manufactures optical sensors, optical devices, and electric light sources. The company has three segments including opto-semiconductor, electron tube, and measurement and imaging instruments. Its measurement and imaging segment offers wide range of cameras for industrial and scientific purpose.

Jenoptik

Established in 1991, Jenoptik is located in Germany. The company has divided its activities in three photonic based divisions including light & production, light & optics, and light & safety. Its customers include companies in medical technology, automotive industry, semiconductor equipment manufacturing industry, defense and security technologies, and aviation industry.

Teledyne Technologies

Founded in 1960, Teledyne Technologies is located in the US. The company currently operates in four major segments including instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and digital imaging. The company offers imaging sensors, microwave subsystems and components, and high voltage connectors. It also offers advanced technologies and solutions for defense, military, and environmental markets.

Luna Innovations

Founded in 1991, Luna Innovations is located in the US. The company manufactures products for defense, telecommunication, medical, and energy markets. The products and licensing segment of the company provides optical backscatter reflectometers, optical vector analyzer, and optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for temperature measurements and distributed strain.

Key players in the InGaAs camera market are Xenics, Allied Vision Technologies, Flir, Sensors Unlimited, Raptor Photonics, Sofradir, New Imaging Technologies, Princeton Instruments, Albis Optoelectronics, and Photon.

InGaAs Camera Market Dynamics

Increasing Adoption of InGaAs Camera in Defense and Military

Defense and military worldwide are using InGaAs camera on a large scale due to the enhanced performance features such as lightweight, high quality night vision, target recognition, portability, and attached covert eye-safe lasers. One of the biggest advantage driving the demand for InGaAs camera in military and defense is offering clear image in the low light condition, thereby, supporting surveillance purposes.

Short Wave Infarded Radiation (SWIR) InGaAs camera is finding wide application in the military and defense owing to the advanced features such as lightweight design, night vision, portability, and sensitivity to nightglow. The major benefit of SWIR imaging is its ability to image through fog, glass, and haze. In defense sector SWIR technology in InGaAs camera is used in various applications such as range finding, imaging through fog, camouflage detection, and perimeter surveillance.

InGaAs FPA Camera Technology Gaining Traction in InGaAs Camera Market

InGaAs Focal Panel Array (FPA) cameras are finding wide application in the research and development owing to the sensitivity and efficiency. FPA can achieve high sensitivity in the shortwave infrared bands in addition to the visible response. Moreover, with the advent of deep cooled camera systems that employ InGaAs FPA has boosted the use of various spectroscopy and SWIR imaging techniques for the low light industrial and scientific applications.

Commercial Near Infrared (NIR) cameras incorporating the InGaAs FPA sensors are also being designed on a large scale for use in thermal inspection and night vision. On the other hand, scientific applications are demanding camera systems to achieve best signal-to-noise ratio. Meanwhile, owing to the low bandgap of InGaAs material, InGaAs FPA camera have high dark current compared to the Si-CCD camera, hence, manufacturers are focusing on minimizing dark noise in the InGaAs FPA camera by using deep cooling. Moreover, manufacturers are also producing new deep cooled, scientific, and large-format InGaAs FPA camera in order to help researchers to work efficiently at long wavelengths in the SWIR and NIR regions of the spectrum.

Stringent Import and Export Regulations to Restrain InGaAs Camera Market Growth

One of the major factors hampering the growth of the InGaAs camera market is strict import and export regulations on these cameras. Many countries can only receive thermal imaging cameras with proper documentation and restrictions as the law on import and export of InGaAs camera varies from country to country. However, the countries under the Wassenaar Agreement are allowed to purchase micro-bolometer based thermal imaging camera with 17 um pixel pitch and 384×288 pixel resolution. Most of the regulations on the export of the InGaAs camera across various countries is owing to its wide application in the military and defense.

InGaAs Camera Market Segmentation

Based on the camera cooling technology, the InGaAs camera market is segmented into

Uncooled Camera

Cooled Camera

Based on the application, the InGaAs camera market is segmented into

Military and Defense

Scientific Research

Surveillance, Safety, and Security

Industrial Automation

Others

