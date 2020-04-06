Infrared Sensors Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

The worldwide market for Infrared Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

Complete Research of Infrared Sensors Market:

This is a complete research report on the worldwide Infrared Sensors market delivering valuable predictions to all concerned. The report included the most recent trends and requirements and incorporated into the research analysis of its table of contents. The study also offers an exact calculation of the global Infrared Sensors market in advanced development that is based on the historical data, as well as, the present market condition. Similarly, it offers the required secondary data with respect to the overall market through tables, figures, pie charts, diagrams, etc.

Key players operating worldwide:

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Teledyne Technologies, Excelitas Technologies, Raytheon Company, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., InfraTec GmbH, Flir Systems, Inc., Omron Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating infrared sensors. For instance, in January 2017, Hamamatsu Photonics launched an uncooled InAsSb photovoltaic detector which provides high speed and sensitivity detection of infrared light from 3 to 11 micron wavelength range.

The global infrared sensors market can be segmented as follows

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by Detection

Uncooled Infrared Sensors

Cooled Infrared Sensors

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by Working Mechanism

Passive Infrared Sensors

Active Infrared Sensors

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



