Information Technology Research Review Market Classification by Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview

The global market for cloud and data center networks will grow from $17.0 billion in 2017 to $34.0 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2017-2022.

The global market for software-defined storage products and services reached $8.5 billion in 2017. The market should reach $18.2 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during 2017-2022.

The global market for internet of things in retail should grow from $21.7 billion million in 2018 to reach nearly $50.0 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% for the period of 2018-2023.

Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing is one of the key technology trends to emerge in recent years. With IoT technologies helped connecting technical devices and other smart objects to the internet and to each other, cloud computing has provided users with cost-effective, efficient and more secure alternatives to transform and enhance the businesses. These advanced technologies in an attempt to resolve several economic and social issues, are helping in creating a perfect connection between the physical and digital worlds.

IoT has turned the concept of smart-homes and devices, and workplaces into a reality. The technology is laying foundation for enhancing operations in various industries such as in retail and manufacturing industries. With the latest developments in the field of IoT, and cloud and datacenters, industries are capable of revamping the entire business processes, from product design to system delivery to selling at point of sales (POS).

While these trends are already transforming businesses, the concept of artificial intelligence (AI) is still on the horizon. This level of processing will increase the requirements on network performance as well as storage of organizations’ intellectual or business data. Thus, the benefits of cloud and data center networks are starting to justify new investments, as legacy networks and storage technologies lack in capacity to deal wih today’s dynamic application environment.

The Information Technology Research Review provides a brief of the type of quantitative market information, analysis and guidance that has been aiding business decision making since BCC Research was founded in 1971. It includes highlights of several market research reports that were published in 2018 and are an efficient way for market professionals to keep up with the general market developments.

IFT103A Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies: Global Market Through 2022.

IFT116A Software-defined Storage: Global Markets to 2022.

IFT135A The Internet of Things (IoT) in Global Retail Markets Through 2023.

IFT145A Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies for Process Manufacturing: Global Markets.

IFT149A Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2022.

IFT151A Smart Home Technologies: Global Markets to 2022.

IFT157A Global Markets and Technologies for Edge Computing Through 2023.