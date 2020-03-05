Infertility Treatment Market Impressive Gains Including Top Key Players The Cooper Companies Inc.  (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), Irvine Scientific (US), Baker. (US) KITAZATO CORPORATION

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Infertility Treatment Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global Infertility Treatment business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

As per study key players of this market are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), Irvine Scientific (US), Baker. (US) KITAZATO CORPORATION. (Japan), Hamilton Thorne, Inc. (US), LABOTECT GMBH (Germany), SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH (Germany), INVO Bioscience (US), Nikon Instruments Inc. (Japan), AbbVie Inc. (US), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany) and few among others.

Global Infertility Treatment Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2.90 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 1.5 billion in 2018.

Market Definition: Global Infertility Treatment Market

Infertility can be defined as a condition where either male or female or both are not able to produce germ cells due to various factors including low sperm motility in males and ovulation problems in females. Various types of treatment such as Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), DNA fragmentation, surrogacy, in-vitro diagnosis, Zygote Intrafallopian Transfer (ZIFT) help these couples to conceive.

According to World Health Organization, prevalence values are 2.5 times larger in a two year time frame in women and there is no significant decrease in past 20 years. The burden in men is unknown. This burden could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in the number of fertility clinics all over the world.

Technological advancements like use of time lapse technology and infertility treatment devices will boost the growth of the market.

Market Restraints

High procedural cost of assisted reproductive techniques

Lack of skilled staff will act as a restraint.

Stringent government regulations will restrain the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Infertility Treatment Market

By Procedure ART Artificial Insemination IVF Surrogacy Fertility Surgery Laparoscopy Hysteroscopy Myomectomy Laparotomy Tubal Ligation Reversal Varicocelectomy Microsurgical Reconstruction Vasovasostomy Vasoepididymostomy

By Product Instruments Microscopes Imaging Systems Sperm Analyzer Systems Ovum Aspiration Pumps Micromanipulators Systems Incubators Gas Analyzers Laser Systems Cryosystems Media Accessories

By End User Fertility Clinics Hospitals Cryobanks



Global Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Market, By Type

8 Global Market, by disease type

9 Global Market, By Deployment

10 Global Market, By End User

11 Global Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Market, By Geography

13 Global Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

