INFERTILITY TREATMENT DEVICES MARKET 2020, by Manufactures, Application, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The Infertility Treatment Devices market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 9.3%, during the forecast period. The major factors attributing to the growth of the Infertility Treatment Devices market are significant changes in lifestyle which contributed to the rise in infertility and prevalence of conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Also, a constant increase in the incidence of infertility in both sexes is projected to drive the market.

For instance, according to the United Nations (UN), the global fertility rate is expected to decline to 2.4 births per woman by 2030 and 2.2 births per woman by 2050. Furthermore, the rise in government support combined with enhanced public health awareness and measures fuel the infertility treatment devices market.

Scope of the Report

Infertility Treatment Devices are used in assisted reproductive treatments (ARTs) such as IVFs, Imaging Systems and other techniques employed in the several options for the patient treatment depending on the causes of infertility. Healthcare facilities specializing in ART treatments require a license from the respective authorities present in the country.

Key Market Trends

Sperm Separation Devices Segment By Type is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Infertility Treatment Devices Market

– Sperm separation devices segment was expected to account for the largest share in the infertility treatment devices market. Sperm separation devices are used in most of the ARTs such as IVF and artificial insemination. These devices are crucial for ARTs as they provide purified samples for further procedures.

– The imaging systems segment is expected to hold the largest revenue over the forecast period. This segment is growing rapidly owing to its non-invasive time-lapse technology, which prevents embryos from getting disturbed in the culture during their assessment.

– By the end-user segment, recently, fertility clinics led the highest revenue share and expected to continue throughout the forecast period. These clinics offer couple counseling and plan treatments based on the causes and severity of their infertility.

Europe Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period.

Europe led the overall market in terms of revenue in the current year owing to the constantly declining fertility rate in the region. The increasing number of couples opting for ARTs along with Advanced technologies offering promising growth for fertility clinics, hospitals, and device manufacturers to expand the market presence.

North America was the second-largest market, as fertility rate in the U.S. was dropped by 2 percent between 2017 and 2018, to 59 births per 1,000 women.

Asia – Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forthcoming years due to an increase in the infertility rate in this region and the availability of various reimbursement schemes in developed regions is likely to further fuel the regional expansion.

However, the high cost of IVF procedures along with risks of infections and unfavorable scarring restrain the growth of the Infertility Treatment Devices market in the region. The required treatment procedures are still out of reach for many because of the high costs involved and country-wise regulatory issues are the major factors hindering the Infertility testing and treatment market. The treatment is still beyond the reach of numerous infertile couples.

Competitive Landscape

The Infertility Treatment Devices Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe and while others are distributing products. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Dxnow, Vitrolife, Cook Medical Inc, CooperSurgical Inc, and Hamilton Thorne Inc.

