Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2027

In this Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players such as Lantronix, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+Hauser AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, and Siemens AG.

The global industrial wireless sensor networks market is segmented as below:

Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Type

Flow

Gas

Temperature

Pressure

Others (Level, Humidity etc.)

Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Technology

Bluetooth

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular

Others (wirelessHART, ISA 100.11a etc.)

Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



