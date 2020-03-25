Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2027

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2027March 25, 2020
Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market Viewpoint
In this Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Competitive Dynamics
The report covers well-established players such as Lantronix, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+Hauser AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, and Siemens AG.
The global industrial wireless sensor networks market is segmented as below:
Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Type
- Flow
- Gas
- Temperature
- Pressure
- Others (Level, Humidity etc.)
Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Technology
- Bluetooth
- ZigBee
- Wi-Fi
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Cellular
- Others (wirelessHART, ISA 100.11a etc.)
Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Industry
- Automotive
- Food & Beverages
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Others
Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks market report.