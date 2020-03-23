Industrial Valves Systems Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2019 – 2029

A recent market study published by XploreMR on the industrial valves market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the industrial valves market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the industrial valves market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends pertaining to the industrial valves market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the market definition and a detailed taxonomy of the industrial valves market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the industrial valves market. Along with this, comprehensive information about industrial valves and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the industrial valves market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Industrial Valves Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the industrial valves market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical industrial valves market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the industrial valves market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the industrial valves market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.

Chapter 04 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the industrial valves market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the industrial valves market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 05 – Global Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Valve Type

Based on the valve type, the industrial valves market is segmented into gate, globe, ball, butterfly, plug, check, safety relief, and other customized valves. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the industrial valves market and market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 06 – Global Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Valve Material

This chapter provides details about the industrial valves market based on the valve material, and has been classified into cast steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, bronze, and other alloys. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the valve material.

Chapter 07 – Global Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End-use Industry

This chapter provides details about the industrial valves market based on the end-use industry, and has been classified into oil & gas, chemical, water & wastewater treatment, power plant, paper & pulp, and others. Readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the end-use industry.

Chapter 08 – Global Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Function

Based on the function, the industrial valves market is segmented into manual and automatic. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the industrial valves market and market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 09 – Global Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the industrial valves market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan.

Chapter 10 – North America Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America industrial valves market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the industrial valves market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 – Eastern Europe Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the industrial valves market based on its end users in several countries such as Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Eastern Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Western Europe Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, EU5, BENELUX, Nordic, and the Rest of Western Europe countries are prominent countries in the Western Europe region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Western Europe industrial valves market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 14 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the industrial valves market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan by focusing on China, India, South Korea, ASEAN, and the Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the industrial valves market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan.

Chapter 15 – Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the industrial valves market will grow in major countries in the Middle East and Africa region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 – Japan Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the industrial valves market in Japan. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the industrial valves market in Japan.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the industrial valves market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all prominent stakeholders in the industrial valves market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are GE Company, Emerson, Schlumberger Limited, TechnipFMC Plc, Weir Group Plc., Flowserve Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., KITZ Corporation, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Curtiss-Wright Corp., CIRCOR International, Inc., IMI plc, Mercer Valve Co., Inc., National, Oilwell Varco, Inc., Neway Valves, AVK International A/S, and LESER GmbH & Co. KG, among others

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the industrial valves market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the industrial valves market.