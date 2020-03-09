Industrial Starch Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on top manufacturers and forecasts 2020-2026

According to the reports and data, the global industrial starch market was valued at USD 80.51 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2019 to reach USD 112.23 Billion by the year 2026.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Industrial Starch market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Industrial Starch market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.

Prominent players in the Industrial Starch Market:

Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), and AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria). Other players that are active in the industry are Grain Processing Company (US), Roquette Frères (France), The Tereos Group (France), Royal Cosun (Netherlands), and Altia Industrial Services (Finland), are the key companies profiled in this research report.

These companies have undertaken various organic and inorganic growth strategies by way of mergers & acquisitions, product launches, regional expansion, deals, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships to fortify their position in the Industrial Starch business.

This report sheds light on the evolution of the sector by taking into account upstream buyers, downstream vendors, value chain, sales channels, key companies, and segments the market based on type, application, end-users, regions, and leading players. The study offers accurate market estimations pertaining to the future growth of the industry on the basis of the information gathered, and reflects on the investment opportunities existing in the industry and gives strategic recommendations to the companies operating in the industry.

The Industrial Starch Market segmentation is explained below:

By Type: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Native starch

derivatives & sweeteners

By Source: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Other sources

By Application: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Food & beverage

Feed

Other applications

By Form: (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Dry

Liquid

The regional assessment of the Industrial Starch Market is considered for the major geographies of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region across the world. Owing to rising investment in research & development activities in countries like China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to record a substantial growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Key highlights of the Report:

Projected CAGR of the market during the forecast duration from 2020 to 2026

Detailed examination of factors that are expected to assist the future growth of the market

Insights relating to future trends and shifts in consumer preferences

Extensive competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of factors that are expected to curtail the growth of the Industrial Starch industry

The data has been divided into 15 Chapters in the Industrial Starch market report:

Chapter 1 gives the Industrial Starch market Introduction, product scope, market overview, opportunities, risks, and drivers;

Chapter 2 analyzes the leading manufacturers of Industrial Starch, highlighting the total sales, gross revenue, and pricing structure of Industrial Starch from 2016 to 2018;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive scenario, along with top manufacturers, their sales, revenue, and market share from 2016 to 2018;

Chapter 4 segments the global market by regions, with sales, revenue, and market share of Industrial Starch held by each region from 2016 to 2018;

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue, and market share by looking at the key countries in these regions;

Chapters 10 and 11 study the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type and application;

Chapter 12 gives Industrial Starch market forecast, by regions, type, and application, with total sales and revenue from 2020 to 2026;

Chapters 13, 14, and 15 describe Industrial Starch sales channels, distributors, vendors, dealers, and give the research findings and report conclusion, appendix, and research methodologies.

In conclusion, this report gives the market landscape and the growth prospects for Industrial Starch in the forecast years. The study also evaluates the strategic initiatives and product offerings in the market, potential for various applications, recent product innovations, and an outlook of the regional market shares.

Key questions answered

Who are the key players in the Industrial Starch market, and what are their business strategies for the forecast period?

What does that outcome of Porter’s five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis performed on the Industrial Starch market?

What are the opportunities and threats existing in the Industrial Starch market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in the Industrial Starch sector?

Report Customization:

