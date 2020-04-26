Industrial PC Market Astonishing Growth | Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply

The Industrial PC Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Global Industrial PC market report provides all the recent trends and all the changes of industry. The Industrial PC Industry is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2020-2027.Industrial PC market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. It covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, major applications. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Industrial PC market are Advantech CO., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply

Global Industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global Industrial PC market assists in providing the platform to run automation software for monitoring and controlling the processes, applications and also real time assistance. It generally requires display and operator units for automation devices in production.

By Type (Industrial Panel PC, Box IPC, Embedded Panel PC, Embedded Box IPC, DIN Rail Industrial IPC, Thin Client Industrial IPC, Rack Mount Industrial IPC),

Industry (Discrete Industries, Process Industries, Service Industries),

Touchscreen Technology (Resistive, Capacitive and others),

Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales),

Data Storage Medium (Solid State and Rotating),

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Product Launch:

In February 2015, Beckhoff announced the launch of CP37xx series Panel PCs with multi-touch functionality and advanced Intel Atom processors which can be used in a compact housing for high PC-based performance.

In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications.

In November 2018, Kontron launched Kontron KISS 4U V3 SKX for noise sensitive environment and it provides tool free replacements of various parts like fans filter mats and others.

In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning.

In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications.

In April 2016, Beckhoff announced CX81xx Embedded PC series, with 32-bit, 600 MHz ARM Cortex -A9 processor offers three times the CPU performance compared to the existing CX8000 series, as well as an eight-fold memory increase with 512 MB of RAM. The CX8190 can be used for TwinCAT 3 automation software which is used for Ethernet, the first device in the series and the first PC-based controller in an ultra-compact “Bus Coupler format

In April 2018, B&R launched Automation PC 2200, which would use Intel Atom processors, compatible either with Box PC or Panel PC.

Top Players in the Market are: Advantech CO., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply

TOC of Industrial PC Market Report Includes: –

Industrial PC Market Overview

Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Market Status and Forecast by Types

Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Industry Driving Factor Analysis of Industrial PC

Analysis of Industrial PC Market Competition Status by Major Players

Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Market Analysis Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Marketing Status Analysis

Analysis And Many More…

