Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2026

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Research, in its recent market report, suggests that the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of select prominent companies operating in the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. Players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric, ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Softweb Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., ZIH Corp., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and NEC Corporation.

The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is segmented as below:

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by Component

Hardware Sensors Connectivity devices Others (Data Acquisition Devices,etc.)

Software

Services System Integration Consulting Services Support and MaintenanceServices



Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by End-use

Aviation

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Power Generation & Utility

Manufacturing

Healthcare (Medical Devices)

Others (Mining, Agriculture etc.)

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany K. France

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



All the players running in the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market are elaborated thoroughly in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market players.

