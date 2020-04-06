Indoor Farming Technologies Market 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

This report examines the size of the global indoor farming technology market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global indoor farming technology market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

Indoor farming technologies refer to various technologies used for growing plants and plants indoors and include materials handling systems, LED lighting systems and air conditioning systems.

The glass or poly greenhouse segment dominated the market as the greenhouse area is larger compared to indoor vertical trusses in countries like the United States, China and the Netherlands.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for indoor farming technologies over the next five years. This can be attributed to the increase in the number of farms covered in countries like China and Japan, and to climatic variations in this region.

Access the PDF example of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2212146

In 2017, the global market for indoor farming technologies was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Certhon

Dalsem

Harnois Greenhouses

Richel Group

Urban cultivation solutions

Vertical agricultural systems

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

Argus control systems

Netafim

Hydrodynamics

Richel Group

Agrilution

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2212146

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

greenhouses in glass or poly

inner vertical Farms Farms for

container

growing systems in Inner deep water (DWC)

Market segment by application, divided into

Fruits and vegetables

Herbs and micro-greens

Flowers and ornamental plants

Other

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the indoor growing technology market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market.

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-indoor-farming-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the indoor farming technology market are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Indoor farming technologies Manufacturers Indoor farming technologies

Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Indoor Farming Technologies Sub-component Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream sellers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the indoor farming technology market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, condition and forecast of the global indoor farming technology market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Technology Industry

indoor farming 1.1 Market overview

indoor farming technologies 1.1.1 Product range of indoor farming technologies

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global indoor farming technology market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Market for domestic agricultural technologies by type

1.3.1 Glass or polyethylene greenhouses

1.3.2 Interior vertical trusses

1.3.3 Container farms

1.3.4 Inland deep water culture systems (DWC)

1.4 Market for domestic agricultural technologies by end users / application

1.4.1 Fruits and vegetables

1.4.2 Herbs and micro-greens

1.4.3 Flowers and ornamental plants

1.4.4 Others

Chapter Two: Global Indoor Farming Technologies Player Analysis of Competition

2.1 Size of the indoor farming technology market (value) by actors (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (The Best Players)

3.1 Certhon

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Presentation of the main activity / of the company

Suite ….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155