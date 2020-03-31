Indonesia Oil and Gas Industry Trends and Forecast of Investments, Supply-Demand and Infrastructure-gross split scheme revision attracts investments from oil and gas contractors

Indonesia oil and gas research from OG Analysis provides full spectrum analysis of opportunities, risks, growth trends, infrastructure and investments in Indonesia. From data driven snapshots to micro and macro trends to company profiles and market fundamentals, the report provides highly useful insights for market movements in 2017 and projections to 2025 to assist oil and gas planners globally.

The report is uniquely framed- detailing updated market shares of all major companies operating in Indonesia oil and gas industry value chain along with their operations and infrastructure details. Operational and upcoming projects and their impact on supply-demand, pricing and Competitive behaviour are analyzed with detailed industry overview and future outlook.

This strategic Oil and Gas industry report also details key drivers and issues in 2017 and for long term future. The pdf offers in-depth insights into the country’s oil and gas market in current dynamic global conditions with clear future trends.

Comprehensive information on exploration blocks, oil and gas fields, transmission pipelines, oil refineries, oil, products and chemicals storage assets and liquefaction/regasification LNG terminals are included. Further, Asset wise details of all operational and upcoming projects are included. The detailed report identifies key strategies and new business plans to emerge as a strong and future ready player.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/420014

With 12+ years of energy industry expertise, our analysts offer unparalleled independent research and analysis on different factors affecting the growth of Indonesia oil and gas markets. Industry approved forecasts enable oil and gas industry planners to make confident business decisions. Our proprietary market and modelling expertise ensures most reliable forecasts for the future of Indonesia oil and gas with forecasts based on wide set of underlying parameters.

In addition, latest thinking on the future of Indonesia oil and gas markets is also included in the report.

Promotion offer-

Buyers get one month free access to our online platform- OGExplorer.com, providing access to 11 proprietary databases, detailing global data, insights and forecasts of 100+ oil and gas markets in single platform.

Scope:

Active and planned oil and gas Infrastructure along with their current status, companies, investment,expansions and other details

Key trends, insights, SWOT and drivers/risks of further investments in Indonesia

All major companies in value chain with their infrastructure and operations details

Forecasts of LNG, storage, refinery, pipeline capacities to 2022

Supply and Demand forecasts of oil and gas in Indonesia to 2025

Regulatory bodies- roles and activities

Reserves, Oil and Gas Field wise production (2010- 2016) and exploration block details

Recent industry developments in Indonesia

Reasons To Purchase:

Strategy planners, financial analysts, business development executives and economists rely on us to:

– Optimize operations, strategic plans and expansion initiatives

– Develop a deep understanding of Indonesia markets infrastructure and investments from 2017 till 2025

– Assess market factors such as supply sources, demand and investment outlook

– Make long-term capacity investment decisions through detailed project information

– Layer your value added insights based on most reliable data and forecast scenarios

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/indonesia-oil-and-gas-industry-trends-2017-and-forecast-of-investments-supply-demand-and-infrastructure-gross-split-scheme-revision-attracts-investments-from-oil-and-gas-contractors

Table of Contents

1.

1.1 Tables and Charts

2 Indonesia Oil and Gas Industry Market Insights

2.1 Market Overview and Growth trends

2.2 Indonesia Oil and Gas Investments (Capex) Outlook to 2022

2.3 SWOT Analysis – 2017

3 Indonesia Energy Market Outlook to 2025

3.1 Indonesia Primary Energy Mix, 2017

3.2 Indonesia Per Capita Oil and Gas Consumption vs. Rest of the World

3.3 Indonesia Primary Energy Demand Outlook, 2000 to 2025

3.4 Indonesia Crude Oil Production and Consumption Outlook, 2005- 2025

3.5 Indonesia Natural Gas Production and Consumption Outlook, 2005- 2025

4 Indonesia Value Chain Segmental Overview and Outlook

4.1 Upstream Operations

4.1.1 Indonesia Oil and Gas Reserves, 2000- 2016

4.1.2 Field wise Oil Production, 2010- 2016

4.1.3 Field wise Gas Production, 2010- 2016

4.2 Midstream Operations

4.2.1 Indonesia LNG Capacity Outlook by terminal, 2005- 2022

4.2.2 Indonesia Storage Capacity Outlook by terminal, 2005- 2022

4.2.3 Indonesia Pipeline Length by Pipeline, 2017

4.3 Downstream Operations

4.3.1 Indonesia LPG, Gasoline, Diesel and Fuel Oil Production and Consumption, 2017

4.3.2 Indonesia CDU Refining Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 2005- 2022

4.3.3 Indonesia Coking Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 2005- 2022

4.3.4 Indonesia Fluid Catalytic Cracking Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 2005- 2022

4.4 Indonesia Hydrocracking Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 2005- 2022

5 Oil and Gas Projects Attracting/Ongoing Investments

5.1 Exploration Blocks on Offer

5.2 LNG Industry- Planned/Upcoming Projects

5.3 Refining Industry- Planned/Upcoming Projects

5.4 Storage and Transportation Industry- Planned/Upcoming Projects

6 Indonesia oil and gas Infrastructure Details

6.1 Al-Banader International Group- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.2 Batam Sentralindo- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.3 BP P.L.C- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.4 China National Electric Equipment Corporation- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.5 CNOOC Limited- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.6 Concord Energy Pte. Ltd.- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.7 Dovechem Group- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.8 Energy World Corporation Limited- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.9 ExxonMobil Corporation- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.10 Gunvor Group Ltd- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.11 HEMOCO KUWAIT GENERAL TRADING CONTRACTING CO WLL- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.12 ITOCHU Corporation- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.13 Japan Indonesia LNG Co., Ltd.- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.14 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.15 KG Berau Petroleum Ltd- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.16 KG Wiriagar Petroleum Ltd- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.17 Koninklijke Vopak N.V.- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.18 Linc Group- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.19 LNG Japan Corporation- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.20 Maspion Group Indonesia- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.21 MI Berau B.V.- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.22 Nakhle Barani Pardis CO.- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.23 National Iranian Oil Refining & Distribution Company- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.24 Oiltanking GmbH- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.25 OJSC Rosneft Oil Company- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.26 OSO Group, Ltd.- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.27 Perusahaan Daerah Pembangunan Aceh- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.28 Petrofield Industries Inc- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.29 PT AKR Corporindo Tbk- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.30 PT Housing Development- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.31 PT Intan Megah- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.32 PT Intanjaya Agromegah Abadi- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.33 PT Intimitra Pratamausaha- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.34 PT Medco LNG Indonesia- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.35 PT Pertamina- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.36 PT Pertamina Patra Niaga- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.37 PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.38 PT Selayar Petroleum Refinery- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.39 PT VICO Indonesia- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.40 PT. Kreasindo Resources Indonesia- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.41 PT. Tuban Petrochemical Industries- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.42 PT. Tri Wahana Universal- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.43 Saudi Arabian Oil Company- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.44 SETDCO Group- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.45 Sinopec Kantons Holdings- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.46 SK Energy Asia Pte Ltd- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.47 Sojitz Corporation- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.48 State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.49 Sulawesi LNG Development Limited- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.50 The Dovechem Group- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.51 The Siam Cement Pcl.- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

6.52 Total S.A.- oil and gas infrastructure in Indonesia

7 Indonesia Oil and Gas Industry- Latest thinking

8 Appendix

8.1 Publisher Expertise

8.2 Research Methodology and Sources

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/420014

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

