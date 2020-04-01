The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the India Malaria Diagnostics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on India Malaria Diagnostics Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the India Malaria Diagnostics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ India Malaria Diagnostics Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: India Malaria Diagnostics Market

The India malaria diagnostics market size was valued at USD 18.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In India, malaria is primarily caused by Plasmodium vivax and Plasmodium falciparum. P. vivax is mostly found in the plains whereas P. falciparum is predominantly found in peripheral and forest areas of India. Malaria affects all population groups in India and is typically susceptible among pregnant women and children. High disease incidence has been recorded in states such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. These states witness perennial transmission of malaria owing to inadequate health infrastructure in the hilly and forest areas. In addition, there is low awareness regarding prevention and control of malaria among various tribal population, facilitating increase in disease prevalence.

Rise in incidence of malaria is one of the major factors expected to fuel market growth. According to the World Malaria Report published by WHO, 15 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa as well as India contributed to over 80% of the global malaria burden. India is the only exception wherein cases of urban malaria are observed till date. Similarly, almost 80% of malarial deaths were reported in 17 countries in the Sub-Saharan region and India. Therefore, growing prevalence of malaria is expected to increase the demand for malaria diagnostic solutions during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for diagnostic tools in India is anticipated to propel market growth during the forecast period. Malaria during pregnancy can affect in more than one way, causing low birth weight, stillbirths, and congenital infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pregnant women are three times more susceptible to malarial infections. Rapid diagnosis and subsequent treatment plans are thus vital in the management of malaria. As RDTs facilitate easy and rapid diagnosis, they have been used extensively in the management of malaria in India. Launch of novel diagnostic products such as Becton, Dickinson and Co.s SightDX platform facilitates rapid diagnosis and easy sample preparation. Thus, rising number of malarial infections are generating the demand for easy and rapid diagnostic techniques for this disease.

Rise in technological advancements to provide efficient diagnosis is one of the major factors accelerating market growth. Increasing demand for high-quality and cost-efficient diagnostic methods are likely to trigger advancements in the industry. For instance, in 2016, Becton, Dickinson & Company announced the introduction of Parasight Malaria Detection Platform for hospitals and pathology labs in India. This platform is a computer vision platform that automatically analyzes the sample and also provides results in four minutes. This platform also uses innovative software algorithms, quicker sample preparation, and specialized optics. These advancements are likely to improve access to malaria diagnostics, especially in remote areas, wherein there is a lack of skilled professionals for testing.

Rising investments by government bodies, market players, and other private investors in order to curb disease prevalence is one of the major factors driving the market. According to data from WHO, in 2017, approximately USD 3.1 billion was invested in elimination of malaria by private international investors and government authorities of malaria endemic nations. Estimates from the same source also indicate that over USD 300 million was invested in the South East Asia region, wherein India carries the largest disease burden. Thus, increase in initiatives by the government to reduce the incidence of malaria is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Technology Insights of India Malaria Diagnostics Market

Based on technology, the India malaria diagnostics market is segmented into rapid diagnostic tests, microscopy, and molecular diagnostic tests. The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to accurate diagnosis offered by these tests. Molecular diagnostic tests include real time PCR or quantitative PCR (qPCR) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). The usage of real time PCR using DNA extracted from the blood samples have been used for the detection of low parasite count. However, the market share of these tests is less due to lack of skilled workforce and specialized laboratories in India.

Microscopy method is also expected to grow owing to rise in use of microscopy technique for diagnosis of the disease. This technique is one of the most reliable and traditional methods used for disease diagnosis. Malarial parasites such as P. malariae, P. vivax, P. falciparum, and P. ovale can be identified using this technique. In addition, parasite density can be quantified in order to design treatment plans accordingly.

Rapid diagnostic tests is another method that is used for the detection of specific malaria antigens from the blood sample. This test makes use of a test card, wherein the blood sample is applied along with specific reagents. Appearance of specific bands in the test card, within 15 to 20 minutes, indicates presence of infection with either of the human malarial parasites. These RDTs are capable of detecting P. falciparum, P. malariae, P. ovale, and P. vivax species of human malaria. Malarial RDTs are typically used where microscopy examination is not feasible, especially in remote areas with limited access to healthcare infrastructure and high-quality microscopy services.

End-use Insights

Based on end use, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, and academic and research institutes. The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 as majority of the population relies on these long-term facilities for diagnosis, treatment, and management of diseases. In urban India, easy availability of diagnostic devices, awareness, and experienced healthcare professionals facilitates easy and effective treatment of malaria. In these areas, malaria is generally prevalent during and post monsoons between the months of July and October. In urban areas, the disease outbreak is highly prevalent due to prolonged rainfall and climatic changes that facilitate easy growth of Anopheles mosquitoes. Most of the urban regions in India seek treatment in privatized healthcare settings as they are well equipped with advanced diagnostic techniques and provide timely treatment. Thus, the hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The blood banks segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. For infectious diseases such as malaria, influenza, and dengue, typically, blood donors are inquired regarding recent visits to endemic regions. In most cases, rapid diagnostic tests are used as primary screening tests and serological tests are done post confirmatory results. Blood samples from the donor are analyzed and other disease illnesses are determined prior to blood transfusions. A rise in the number of surgical procedures has been reported in India, which can be attributed to the increase in incidence of severe chronic diseases and accidents. This has created significant demand for blood donations in the nation, facilitating increased demand for malarial diagnostic devices.

Market Share Insights of India Malaria Diagnostics Market

Some of the major players catering to the market are Abbott Laboratories; Siemens Healthineers; Bio-Rad Laboratories; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Access Bio, Inc.; Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Olympus Corporation; Nikon Corporation; J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.; Tulip Diagnostics Ltd.; and Microgene Diagnostic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Rise in strategic collaborations by market players is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, Siemens Healthineers India partnered with an Indian start up Jana Care to introduce a smartphone-based diagnostic platform called Aina. This diagnostic platform can be used in smartphones and it helps in reading paper strips of all kinds, enabling affordable and accurate testing in any healthcare setting.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of India Malaria Diagnostics Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the India malaria diagnostics market report on the basis of technology and end use:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Microscopy

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT)

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Conventional PCR

Real-Time PCR (qPCR or quantitative PCR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

Academic and Research Institutes

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ India Malaria Diagnostics Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580