Indexed Juvenile Life Insurance Market Flourishing in Worldwide withAllianz (Germany),Assicurazioni?Generali (Italy),China Life Insurance (China),MetLife (USA),PingAn (China),AXA (France),Sumitomo?Life Insurance (Japan),Aegon (Netherlands),Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan),CPIC (China),Aviva (UK),Munich Re Group (Germany),Zurich Financial Services? (Switzerland)

This report studies the Juvenile Life Insurance market. Juvenile Life Insurance is permanent Life Insurance that insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). It is a financial planning tool that provides a tax-advantaged savings vehicle with the potential for a lifetime of benefits. Juvenile Life Insurance, or child Life Insurance, is usually purchased to protect a family against the sudden and unexpected costs of a funeral and burial with much lower face values. Should the juvenile survive to their college years it can then take on the form of a financial planning tool. Global economic growth slowed in 2017 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.

The Juvenile Life Insurance industry achieved a strong underwriting performance in 2017, the global Juvenile Life Insurance premiums has grown at a CAGR of +15% from 21.2 billion USD in 2017 to reach 117.7 billion USD by 2025 in global market. The Juvenile Life Insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top ten players account about 47% of the total premiums in 2017.

The leading players mainly are Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife,

In 2018, the global Indexed juvenile life insurance market size was 25000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 76500 million US$ by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 15.0% during 2020-2027.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz (Germany)

Assicurazioni?Generali (Italy)

China Life Insurance (China)

MetLife (USA)

PingAn (China)

AXA (France)

Sumitomo?Life Insurance (Japan)

Aegon (Netherlands)

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan)

CPIC (China)

Aviva (UK)

Munich Re Group (Germany)

Zurich Financial Services? (Switzerland)

Nippon Life Insurance? (Japan)

Gerber Life Insurance (USA)

AIG (USA)

Indexed Juvenile Life Insurance Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Survival insurance

Death insurance

Full insurance

Indexed Juvenile Life Insurance Market segment by Application, split into

<10 Years Old

10~18 Years Old

